Accidentally Booked on Fox News
.@teambarbara's website says Congress should "abolish ICE and start fresh, building a new immigration enforcement system that is fair, just, compassionate and reflects the values of a nation of immigrants."
She was accidentally booked for a Fox News interview this morning: pic.twitter.com/WFT0JDu88b
— Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) July 23, 2018
Accidentally booked on Fox News as the only Democrat who supports ICE. Fox news booked the wrong candidate who did not tell them she was not Ann Kirkpatrick.
H/T Matt Shuham at TPM.
The hilarious part was how long it took the fox personnel to figure it out on the air.