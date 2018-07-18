86% of the 2018 Congressional Election Already Determined
A projection was made by Fair Vote Org as to what will happen in the 2018 Congressional Elections based upon a series of variables such as whether a candidate is an incumbent, the geographical location or rural versus city, the underlying partisan lean of a district etc. If we apply those variables to this election; the likelihood of a House takeover even with a Blue Wave of angry Democrats going to the poll will not yield us what we hope to achieve. It is worth considering the findings as Fair Vote Org. has accurately portrayed the Congressional results in the 2012, 2014, and 2016 elections.
Increasingly polarized and partisan voters give way to congressional districts being safe for a party holding the seat to continue to do so. In winner take all elections leaving many unrepresented, Fair Vote identifies it as the root cause of dysfunction in our electoral process and advocates going to a system of fair representative voting. While I agree with much of what is being said by Fair Vote Org., I would add to their findings, the average size of the congressional districts magnifies the dysfunction of Congressional elections by disenfranchising large elements of the population within those districts. Congressional Representatives have the luxury of ignoring a sizeable minority (in numbers) constituency.
The congressional districts in place today reflect Republican majorities in the U.S. House. Using the parameters identified, 208 Republican districts are counted as being safe for Republicans. To maintain control of the House, Republicans would only need to win ten of the remaining 61 seats in the upcoming 2018 election. Districts labeled safe for either party are those the Fair Vote Org. is highly confident of the outcome and it remaining in that party’s control.
In a year where the national party preference by constituents is split evenly between Republicans and Democrats, the 2018 election would still leave Republican candidates winning 244 districts (56%) or 53 more than Democrats. Incumbency is an advantage and hard to overturn.
The bias towards Republicans holds true in the Democratic wave year of 2018. Even in the case of a Blue Democratic wave year of as 54% or more of the national party preference by constituents, Republicans would still walk away with 226 districts compared to 209 for Democrats (Figure 1.4). A reverse scenario of a 54% wave year for Republicans, GOP candidates would result in a projected 254 districts (58%), with a Democratic advantage in the remaining 181 districts. Seemingly, the deck is stacked against the Democrats taking control of the House in 2018.
Unless more than 55.4% of voters go to the polls and prefer Democrats over Republicans, the House will still be controlled by Republicans. Maybe the 55.4% turnout will take place; but, I believe it to be unlikely given the numbers I am seeing. While Democrats will gain ground, Republicans will keep their majority even with as little as 45% turnout in a Republican party preference in this election.
Immutable determinations of Congressional Election Outcomes. What I attempt to show here is; unless changes in how we select our Congressional Representatives to office in winner take all elections and in the districts themselves, the population size of the districts, the representation of minority interests, etc., little will change in the House and how they represent their constituents. Michigan’s Mike Bishop is a perfect example of a Congressional Representative ignoring constituents and only because he does not need them to elect him. Lending credence to this report were the prediction results of the Fair Vote Organization on what had occurred in the 2012, 2014, and the 2016 elections. For example, the 2016 U.S. House elections were so uncompetitive, Fair Vote was able to accurately predict winners in 97% of seats more than a year before Election Day using only data from the three previous congressional elections.
Mostly due to the reasons cited earlier (incumbency, winner-take-all, size of district, etc.) the outcome of more than 80% of U.S. House races can be predicted with near certainty years ahead of the election. In 2012 and 2014 House elections, the model made “high-confidence” projections in 701 contests (80.5% of all races) and was correct in all but one. The remaining ~20% of the races were either in a favored status or a tossup.
Advantages built into the structure of House elections strengthen a continued Republican majority likely. For 2018, Fair Vote’s model makes high-confidence projections of the winners in 374 of 435 U.S. House races. Of these 374 projections, 208 races are safe for Republicans and 166 are safe for Democrats. Of the 61 seats our high-confidence model did not project, 22 favor Republicans and another 21 are toss-up seats. Republicans need only win 10 of these to maintain their majority.
Although 2018 might be a bad year for incumbents, the rates of incumbent re-election will remain high. Donald Trump’s unexpected election to the presidency did not nothing to change the House status quo. 98% of congressional incumbents won re-election in the 2016 general election. Mid-terms when one party controls all levels of government are extremely volatile; but, we can expect an incumbent re-election rate on the order of 90% or more.
Of the ten most vulnerable incumbents, five are Democrats and five are Republicans. 2016 upended many longstanding partisan and demographic trends, leaving many incumbents from both parties stranded in what is now enemy territory. Both of the incumbents with the highest projected margins of defeat, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, (R-FL) and Tim Waltz (D-MN) have already announced they are not seeking re-election.
Outcomes in most races are essentially predetermined and can be forecasted just months – or even days – after the previous election.
“Monopoly Politics; The Root of Dysfunction in the House of Representatives;” Fair Vote staff, led by Andrew Douglas, Theodore Landsman, and Rob Richie. Special thanks to Madeline Brown, Sarah John, Johnathan Nowakowski, and Drew Penrose of Fair Vote Org
Nice, but beyond sad.
And there’s more. Because of this unfairness in elections, there will be no chance to change our electoral system. Not in my lifetime, and I doubt in my children’s lifetime.
The tail is wagging the dog(and has been for a long time), and there is no way the tail is going to give up that power. And that’s what it would take to make changes.
EM:
The EC is a symptom of the lack of representation in the House. The House was supposed to represent by population. The Reapportionment Bill of 1929 froze the number of Reps in the House
I understand that, Run. Doesn’t make me stop hating the electoral college, but that is not the point.
The point is that any substantive changes in our election process will take a constitutional amendment. And no small state is going to vote to give up their power.
IN terms of attacking the 1929 bill, it has been tried; failed in District Court; and the Supreme Court refused to hear it. This Court would certainly not hear such a case. And even if the legislative branch changed it, there is no question this Court would declare it unconstitutional.
We’re screwed/ For a long, long time.
EM:
The size of the House and the district population determinant is already written into Article 1, Section 2 of the Constitution and was followed until 1920. I did not read the case opinion. I suspect like many other denials, the complainant brought the wrong argument to court.
Run, I am far from a constitutional lawyer. However any group that come up with a mandate is a tax; untraceable cash is speech; and
“Our country has changed,” Roberts wrote in the opinion he delivered that day, Shelby County v. Holder. It has wiped away so much of its racist past that the “extraordinary measures” employed by a key provision of the Voting Rights Act could no longer be justified.”
won’t have any trouble with Article 1, Section 2 and its’ interpretation.
https://thinkprogress.org/when-john-roberts-said-there-isnt-enough-racism-in-america-to-justify-the-voting-rights-act-1be12735d44a/
EM:
Mostly people do not read and so things go by the wayside. This was supposed to also be an amendment in the BoRs. For some reason, it was never completed. The big issue for all of us is in the House which is supposed to represent by population. Even if the used Wyoming which is the least populated state the smallest state, California would have gained 14 more Congressional Reps. Heavily populated states are under represented. Yes there is a problem with the presidency; but, this is far more serious.
Gore would have been the Pres if the districts were sized properly.
And yet — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez overcame the odds and won easily against a heavily-favored opponent. Democrats must accept that the deck is stacked against them, and find a way to win anyway. Until they realize they must communicate a message that the public likes, it will not happen — and “communicate” doesn’t mean just speeches anmd relying on the press to do its job, but heavy and smart use of mass media. Part of that measage needs to be aimed at boomeranging the huge Republican money advantage against them.
Urban:
This election will be defined by turnout. If only 11.8% turn out as they did for Alexandria, then Democrats will lose. “With 98 percent of precincts reporting as of Wednesday, the State Board of Elections shows 27,826 registered Democrats cast votes in Tuesday’s primary in New York’s 14th District. With 235,745 registered Democrats as of April, according to the BOE, this comes out to a turnout of around 11.8 percent.”
I’m trying to figure out the criticism of the “winner-take-all election.” If two or more candidates are vying for a seat in government, only one can actually assume that seat, so how can the election be anything other than “winner-take-all” by definition? Perhaps each candidate should hold office for a portion of the term based on the percentage of votes received?
The conclusion that the Apportionment Act of 1929 rendered it impossible to alter partisan control of the House is refuted by history. Control of the House has changed between Democratic and Republican parties no fewer than 8 times since 1929.
The statement that it stacked the deck in favor of Republicans is also refuted, since Democrats have controlled the House for no less than 62 years since 1929, Republicans for 27 years.
Districting, or electing representation at large, is entirely up to the states. Democrats love the way California does it and hate the way Texas does it, but it has nothing to do with fairness. It has to do with the states’ ability to control the power levers of government.
So, run, I assume you are not telling us to fuggeddaboudit with respect to the midterms, or are you?
Jack:
I gave the highlights from the 64 pages and it is far more than what I put over at BOTF. The links are there and I have made some questions to them. What is key here is their accuracy over the last 4 elections. It is to damn high to be ignored. If ou go to their interactive model, they will tell you who will win, who has the leaners, and if it is a tossup.
The larger the congressional districts, the more people are disenfranchised with the aid of gerrymandering, technology to target voters, greater and more independent campaign spending, dwindling turnout in primaries, and an accelerating partisan divide in which fewer voters split tickets and more counties, districts, and states strongly favor one party over the other. There is little or no accountability in large districts as representatives can ignore a minority. I gave an example of Mike Bishop who has yet to meet in a Townhall. The race is a tossup if you look at the interactive model. He may lose but the model will also tell you as an incumbent he will probably win. Incumbency means a lot in a race.
Incumbency re-election rate is expected to be well over 90%. We expect a majority of states to re-elect every single incumbent in their delegations. Wven if there is a Blue Wave, DEms still may not win control of the House. I have written on the House before.
So who elects Mike Bishop, Texans? “Mid-terms when one party controls all levels…are extremely volatile…” That one sentence appears to invalidate Fair Vote’s “model”. But if David Brooks endorses Fair Vote they must be correct.
LJ:
Do you really want to argue CA being shy 14 votes in the House when compared to Wyoming? Montana with its 1 district and 1 million people is shy 1 rep in comparison to Wyoming also. A majority votes for Mikie Bishop leaving the minority at 45% except the district is gerrymandered. The 8th district has over 700,000 constituents which is the average size in the US. Mikie ignores over 400,000 constituents. The district is a toss up. Michigan went dem since 1988 in National elections. Only in 2016 did they sneak a Repub vote in. Libertarians and Communists saw the increased votes.
Volatile is 61 seats. The rest are safe or leaning Dem/Repub. Historically non-presidential years are volatile.
True enough but , as with the NFL, NBA, MLB, and horse racing, despite the consensus of the oddsmakers, we don’t let them decide it. As they say in sports, it’s why they play the games.Post Comment