WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump blasted the FBI and special counsel Robert Mueller on Monday following news that investigators had raided the office of his personal attorney, calling the search “an attack on our country.”
Earlier in the day before the president met with senior military leaders at the White House, the FBI raided the New York office and residence of Michael Cohen, seeking information about a $130,000 payment the attorney made to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election, sources told NBC News.
Federal prosecutors for the Office for the Southern District of New York executed search warrants at Cohen’s law office located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza and seized documents related to a referral from Mueller’s team.
Trump called Mueller’s investigation a “witch hunt.”
Sounds like Trump is in a panic!
So, a payoff to high class hooker might be the “Sarajevo trigger” that touches off nuclear Armageddon? If so, what a fitting end to our truly stupid species.
Sigh . . .
Karl, I would suggest Trump meant an attack on his creditability, honor, truthfulness, stature, and “hair” is an attack on America’s stature in the world today. He is pulling the flag’s cloak around himself. If he had served in the military, it might have worked.
It may be a witch hunt given that Michael Cohen is Trump’s witch. Trump has abused his personal lawyer to do some very unethical if not illegal things.
Run,
Agreed that Trump is trying to wrap himself in the flag, but there is more. It is also his belief that his job makes him able to do and say whatever he wants. And after his first year it looks like, other than the investigation, Reps in Congress are allowing his beliefs to be true.
His firing of Comey and his television interview where he claimed the russian investigation was part of the reason for that firing is pure and simple obstruction of justice. Yet they do nothing. It is not going to get better, it can only get worse until this absolute horror of a human being is run out of office.
Trump is surrounded by shady people. Not since Warren G. Harding have we had a president surrounded by so many criminals, spouting off complete nonsense about how he’s so alone.
There’s also the Panama hotel story (Trump org implicitly threatening Panama executive branch over actions of their judicial branch) out last night/this morning.
Yeah, honest people want this kind of lawyer representing them:
As Mr. Spade was known to say, and as we are known to quote him: the cheaper the crook, the gaudier the patter.”
Re Kolchack and Armageddon..
I think Kolchack may have been connecting the dots between “president met with senior military leaders” and the president’s need to change the headlnes, and, of course, become a military hero.
If he wasn’t such a dick I’d feel sorry for him.
This looks like the Russian ‘bot indictment – a bunch of smoke liberals want to be fire. Anything Mueller finds against Trump is protected by attorney-client privilege.
A "witch hunt" sounds like a very good analogy. If you sink the girls head underwater and she lives, she's a witch, and you kill her. If she drowns, she is not a witch, and so you keep looking for the witch.