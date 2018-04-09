run75441 | April 9, 2018 8:09 pm



WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump blasted the FBI and special counsel Robert Mueller on Monday following news that investigators had raided the office of his personal attorney, calling the search “an attack on our country.”

Earlier in the day before the president met with senior military leaders at the White House, the FBI raided the New York office and residence of Michael Cohen, seeking information about a $130,000 payment the attorney made to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election, sources told NBC News.

Federal prosecutors for the Office for the Southern District of New York executed search warrants at Cohen’s law office located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza and seized documents related to a referral from Mueller’s team.

Trump called Mueller’s investigation a “witch hunt.”