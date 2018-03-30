Open thread March 30, 2018 Dan Crawford | March 30, 2018 9:58 am Tags: open thread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
And now for something completely different.
“One sign that Everything Is Fine is when your lawyer has a lawyer. So it goes with President Donald J. Trump, whose personal attorney, Michael Cohen, has his own legal counsel, David Schwartz.
Cohen is the certified brain genius who yelled Fake News in response to a Wall Street Journal story detailing how he paid $130,000 in hush money to Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election. That is, until he admitted to The New York Times that he made the payment, but Trump never heard about it. All of this is, of course, absurd.
Fast forward to now, and Cohen’s lawyer—that’s Trump’s lawyer’s lawyer—has been making the cable news rounds in defense of his client. This is about as good an idea as putting Cohen on cable news, which once led to the “Says Who?” Incident of 2016.
On CNN Wednesday night, Schwartz argued Trump was never aware of the NDA contract with Stormy Daniels, so it will be hard to argue it should be enforced. This is the exact same argument Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, is making, so it’s probably a bad one for Cohen’s lawyer to make.
But it turns out he was only just getting started. On Megyn Kelly’s NBC show Thursday morning, Schwartz did such bad lawyering that the studio audience started laughing in his face on national television.”
You would think just by sheer chance some competent people would emerge from this group. When an audience of non-lawyers laughs at the words of a lawyer, you have serious problems with the abilities of the personnel director.