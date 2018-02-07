GOP’s “I See “Secret Societies” Meme
Along the line in the movie “The Sixth Sense, I see dead people. They don’t know they’re dead.” Repubs; “I see Secret Societies, others do not know they exist. They are everywhere.”
Daily Beast’s Rick Wilson; “The story was falling apart even before the Moron Caucus beclowned themselves with the ‘Secret Society’ theme, because the memo obviously hadn’t done enough to reduce the Republicans in stature and seriousness. Seizing on a single, obviously joking text message, Sen. Ron Johnson took to the microphones to describe the FBI’s alleged “Secret Society” as if he had watched Eyes Wide Shut enough times to memorize it. Fidelio, Ron. Fidelio.
When confronted with the risible absurdity of his claim, Johnson said ‘informants’ had told them about the dark, satanic orgies of the FBI. Within hours, he denied all of it in an embarrassingly clumsy walk back. From the Trump-right obsession with ‘Q-Anon’ as a source of Deep State gibberish to the uncritical acceptance of even the most outrageously absurd rumors, the GOP is becoming defined as a party of conspiracy. It’s is a bad look for a governing party, and it’s getting worse by the day.”
This is what the Koch Bros poured $millions into Wisconsin to support Ron Johnson and Wisconsin Republicans, a cultural divide to hide behind and defend one’s self no matter how ridiculous. Hopefully, the adults in the room can maintain . . .
Yes, but Dan,
The GOP base loves this shit ’cause they just “know” deep down in their little heart of heats its all true. And how else can you keep your based revved up? I mean their god Reagan told them so — gov’ts the problem, not the solution.
LT:
“In your heart, you know he is right.” That should spark a memory or two.
While I do not think it reaches the compelling nature of your typical Ancient Aliens episode, maybe we should take seriously the words of Strozk and Page. They were communicating in a media in which they felt they could be open without having to consider what it sounded like. They turned out to be wrong, but is the country really supposed to shrug its shoulders and pretend there is nothing to see here? FBI discussing the advisability of some kind of insurance in the unlikely event that a major party candidate gets elected. Sure, that Johnson is a total nutjob.