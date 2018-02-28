China, not automation, is by far the biggest factor in the decline of prime age labor force participation

Perhaps the biggest mystery in economic analysis in the last few years has been trying to find an explanation for the big decline in labor force participation since 1999. A recent NBER working paper by Abraham and Kearney
has posited the most comprehensive answer to date. Since it was summarized in this Washington Post article
, I’m just going to quote a few paragraphs and suggest that you read the entire article.
The share of Americans with jobs dropped 4.5 percentage points from 1999 to 2016 — amounting to about 11.4 million fewer workers in 2016.
At least half of that decline probably was due to an aging population. Explaining the remainder has been the inspiration for much of the economic research published after the Great Recession.
University of Maryland economists Katharine Abraham and Melissa Kearney built [a method to arrive at a detailed analysis of the data]. After reviewing the most robust research available and doing some rough-but-rigorous math to estimate how much job loss each phenomenon can explain, the duo discovered something surprising: pretty much all the missing jobs are accounted for.
Just as important, they pinpointed the culprits. In a draft paper released by the National Bureau for Economic Research this week, Abraham and Kearney find that trade with China and the rise of robots are to blame for millions of the missing jobs.
To summarize, here are the number of job losses they found due to each reason:
China 2,650,000
Automation 1,400,000
Minimum wage increases 490,000
SS disability 360,000
Veteran’s disability 150,000
Incarceration 320,000
TOTAL: 5,320,000
Here’s the accompanying graph:
Notably, the authors found that both immigration and the “Mr. Mom” contribution to this number was trivial. One thing I wish they had explored, but I did not see any comment, is the issue of child care costs causing some mothers to decide it would be better to stay at home and raise their children vs. be in the labor force, which I concluded several years ago was probably a much more significant factor.
The total above is virtually equal to the entire decline in the number of prime age persons in the labor force since 1999. But the most significant point for me is that *almost half* of all of the decline prime labor force participation can be ascribed to:
China’s accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001 and its subsequent rise to the top of the global export market.
Something tells me that that a lot of those workers who were displaced by China live in places like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. A big “thank you” to Bill Clinton, Brad DeLong and all of the free-trader Democratic neoliberals for doing their part in the rise of Donald Trump.
Hmm,
How many of these workers were displaced prior to the 2008 election? 2012?
I am thinking that the effect would have been much greater in those elections(particularly due to the recession).
I agree with the entire thing, but blaming election results in 2016 because of this is a bridge too far. At the same time, I love the idea that this was a Dem policy. Not defending them, as I believe we should have protected our workers and their performance sucked, but the Reps did the heavy lifting.
Gee…. all these years people have been saying: I lost my job because they shipped it to China (Mexico) and the econ’s world response is: No, you lost it to automation. As justification: Manufacturing is up in the US.
So is the number of manufacturing jobs in China.
I don’t think I accept this. How do they know the aging population job loss was not due to automation or China or whatever?
I get it in terms of labor force participation rates, but not in terms of job loss numbers.
Why were the retiring workers jobs not filled?
This is from a September 2016 BLS report “Labor force participation: what has happened since the peak?” on the various age and gender groups feeding into the decrease of PR. The data is from 1985 to 2015.
“After rising steadily for more than three decades, the overall labor force participation rate peaked at 67.3 percent in early 2000 and subsequently fell to 62.7 percent by mid-2016. In recent years, the movement of the baby-boom population into age groups that generally exhibit low labor force participation has placed downward pressure on the overall participation rate.
From 2000 to 2015, the decline in participation occurred across most of the major demographic groups. Teenagers experienced the steepest drop in participation, which coincided with a rise in their school enrollment rate. Yet, labor force participation rates of both teenagers enrolled and not enrolled in school fell since 2000. Adults 20–24 years showed a decrease in labor force participation that was less steep than that of teenagers. The young adults least likely to participate in the labor force were those without a high school diploma, in particular young women, especially mothers.
The labor force participation of women 25–54 years also declined from 2000 to 2015. This decrease was most pronounced for women who did not attend college. Women with a college degree experienced a much smaller reduction in labor force participation. Since 2000, labor force participation of mothers with children under 18 years old has receded; the declines were larger among less-educated mothers.
The labor force participation of men 25–54 years continued to decline from 2000 to 2015. The decrease in participation among men with less education was greater than that of men with more education.
The labor force participation of men and women 55 years and older rose from 2000 to 2009 and subsequently leveled off. This plateau could be attributed partially to the fact that the oldest baby boomers reached age 62 in 2008 and became eligible for Social Security retirement benefits.”
So much for the plateau in 2008. Lets look at some charts and graphs:
Since China took mfg’ing production jobs, then why did US mfg’ing employment keep falling at the same rate from the 1960’e before China entered the WTO as after? It should have declined much faster after Chna entered the WTO according to the authors’ estimated calcs & assumptions..
For this and other reason’s it doesn’t add up even a little bit.
I do agree though that employment displacements from one sector to another should have been and still should be compensated by the general taxpayer and businesses displacing employment to different regions of the economy. But the R’s will refuse on grounds that it reduces GDP…. you know, becaue laissz-faire is best.
Longtooth, would population growth explain the equivalent rate drop?
DB,
No
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/USAPEFANA
However, you can see the quick drop around 2000 with some of it due to the recession back then.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CEU3000000001
Lot more to it then just workers. Anne at EV is great at FRED.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/graph/?g=ixk2
Long before China entered the scene:
Solid state transistors when to Japan
Portable radios & and almost all electronics goods went to Japan
TV’s wen to Japan
Semi-conductors went to Japan and Taiwan
Steel went to Europe and Japan
Machine tools went to Europe
Heavy Equipment / Farm Equipment / Forklifts went to Japan
Automobile Transmissions went Japan
Automobiles went to Japan and Europe
Textiles went everywhere but the U.S.
Commercial Airliners went to Europe (Airbus first deliveries 1967)
Oh, and Japan was automating long before the US got into that act.(to start to complete).
I do not disagree with the China shock effect, but I cannot wrap my head around the actual numbers. Obviously large, but if I see a reduction of manufacturing workers of 1.7 million from China’s WTO entry until the beginning of the recession, it seems obvious that we lost 11% of manufacturing jobs.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CEU3000000001
But then I look at the Real Output Per Hour per person in manufacturing during the same period and notice a 26% increase it becomes confusing to me.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/graph/?g=ixk2
Blaming Automation is as dumb a reason as I’ve ever heard.
It’s like blaming humans for finding and using productivity improvements.
Go back to the hoe (huge advantage over sticks), and then we can blame plows. And that damned internal combustion engine (invented and developed in Germany) that put all those buggy whip and carriage employees out of business. And then Fords’ assembly lines, and electric motors, and incandescent lighting, etc. ad-infinitum… so why not just blame semi-conductors and from them computers, and from them the internet?
Doya’ think the US is an island or something? No other humans get to use or find or invent or improve human productivity?
And international trade has been going on since the Phoenicians, Greeks, Persians, and Egyptians, followed by European nations and then Great Britain taking the lions share of it. Do you think we should turn it off? Good luck.
Small minds! .
And don’t forget the “Silk Road”!
Automation has been increasing on a exponential rate since the hoe. The rate has become so fast that societies and gov’ts now see and feel the direct effects every decade or less And it will soon be every 2 to 5 years and then what? Stop the world? Go back to 1776? What?
Some people are dumb, dumb, dumb. You’d think they learned something by going to Jr. High and High School. Apparently not.
Lt,
C’Mon, Man.
This is not about abandoning progress or going back to the future. It is about the effect of our trade policies on employment. That’s it, we do not need to confuse an issue that is already confusing.
Anyone smart enough to do this math(or find the numbers)?
Anyone smart enough to do this math(or find the numbers)?

We have around a $400 billion trade deficit with China. If we need to increase manufacturing output by $400 billion, how many extra workers would that take at current production levels?