Janet Colbert of Stop The Organized Pill Pushers Blog:

“The death rate from Opioids continues to escalate year over year due to Florida ignoring the opiate epidemic for so long. Since STOPPNow (Stop The Organized Pill Pushers) started posting, the death rate went from 7/day in Florida. to 14/day. To keep the pressure on the legislature, I (Janet Colbert) will keep the Stoppnow.com site updated when we have bills that will need support to become law.”

Janet Colbert is a Neonatal Nurse in a Florida hospital caring for newborns who are addicted to opioids at birth.

“Sun Sentinel; Gov. Rick Scott has called for $50 million and new legislation to fight the opioid abuse epidemic that has killed hundreds and overwhelmed morgues in South Florida.”

The first line of the post:

From 2006 to 2015, pharmaceutical companies spent $880 million in lobbying state and federal legislatures and contributing to campaigns to prevent laws restricting Opioid prescriptions. Their lobbying expenditures has outstripped those advocating for greater controls on prescriptions by 200 times giving them greater influence at the state level.

Pharmaceutical companies spend almost twice as much every year as compared to what Florida will spend to fight the Opioid epidemic in Florida over a period of time.