1000% increase in Drug Addicted Babies in Florida – 2016
Janet Colbert of Stop The Organized Pill Pushers Blog:
“The death rate from Opioids continues to escalate year over year due to Florida ignoring the opiate epidemic for so long. Since STOPPNow (Stop The Organized Pill Pushers) started posting, the death rate went from 7/day in Florida. to 14/day. To keep the pressure on the legislature, I (Janet Colbert) will keep the Stoppnow.com site updated when we have bills that will need support to become law.”
Janet Colbert is a Neonatal Nurse in a Florida hospital caring for newborns who are addicted to opioids at birth.
“Sun Sentinel; Gov. Rick Scott has called for $50 million and new legislation to fight the opioid abuse epidemic that has killed hundreds and overwhelmed morgues in South Florida.”
From 2006 to 2015, pharmaceutical companies spent $880 million in lobbying state and federal legislatures and contributing to campaigns to prevent laws restricting Opioid prescriptions. Their lobbying expenditures has outstripped those advocating for greater controls on prescriptions by 200 times giving them greater influence at the state level.
Pharmaceutical companies spend almost twice as much every year as compared to what Florida will spend to fight the Opioid epidemic in Florida over a period of time.
What was Florida doing in the 2011-2013 time frame?
There was under 2% annual population growth between 2000 and 2017, but that doesn’t take into consideration any demographic shift, and from 2011 to 2014 you had CAGR around 7% in this statistic, something like a 75% decrease from the average 2005 to 2016 growth (taking out population growth).
In 2016 there were articles saying that Florida had a pretty dramatic decrease in opioid prescriptions as a result of a new law they put into effect. Would be interesting to see what impact that has on this statistic from 2016 to 2017, if any.
