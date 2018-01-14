run75441 | January 14, 2018 9:55 am



Using crime and public safety as a political issue in an election year, New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez: “’I don’t believe that police officers should be under this constant threat of lawsuits that will often cause them to pause, if they’re following their training, there should be something that protects them.’

The bill would protect cops and citizens from the ‘massive payouts that taxpayers are giving crooks and thieves who are hurt or injured by police officers who are doing their job,’”

Today, the burden of proof is on the injured or the dead’s relatives to prove the police officer was negligent giving police officer’s one more level of immunity to lawsuit and convictions. Governor’s Martinez comment about police following their training, is a statement not recognizing the 2014 Department of Justice finding of a pattern and practice of excessive force being used by the Albuquerque police force against those who are a minor threat and the mentally ill. It is obvious they have not been doing so.