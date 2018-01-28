“Naskh”
by Mike Kimel
“Naskh”
I think it was sometime in the late 90s when I first heard someone say that Reagan could never be elected to anything at the time as a Republican. This was because the Republican Party had tacked so far to the right in a decade that many who worshipped Reagan would have found his actual policies to be hopelessly leftist. I doubt Mr. Reagan would have a place in his own Party today either.
I believe a similar effect exists for the Democrats. For example, this video shows a few clips of Diane Feinstein discussing immigration in the early 1990s. While Feinstein stated in one of the clips that her views were moderate, the reality is that California Democrats have generally been left of center at every point in my lifetime.
A decade later, the stance of Senate Democrats had not changed. In 2003 senator Hilary Clinton declared herself “adamantly against illegal immigrants.” In 2006, senator Barack Obama told us that “better fences and better security along our borders” would “help stem some of the tide of illegal immigration in this country.” Senator Bernie Sanders was viewed by labor unions as a reliable ally. He railed against any sort of “immigration bill… that will lower wages and is designed to increase corporate profits” and questioned the patriotism of companies that used foreign workers instead of hiring qualified Americans.
Academics weighed in on the topic too. In 2006, Paul Krugman wrote about the issue. He started off by noting that he wished that low wage migrants’ needs didn’t conflict with those of Americans, but that he had to admit they did. (He specifically discussed low wage migrants and not illegal immigrants, but there is a fair amount of overlap.). He noted that whatever benefits there are from low wage immigration, they accrue entirely to the immigrants themselves. As he noted, there is no marginal product generated by low wage immigrants left over to benefit the non immigrants. He also wrote that such immigrants depress wages, and cited figures from the National Research Council showing that low wage immigrants impose a fiscal burden on the country equal to about a quarter of a percent of the GDP. (Note: the miracle of compound growth works both ways.) He finished by stating that “you’d be hard pressed to find any set of assumptions under which Mexican immigrants are a net fiscal plus….”
Any one of those worthies might have added one more potential drawback of illegal immigration, which is the very fact that it is, or was at the time, illegal. By operating outside the system, illegal immigrants made it harder for authorities to monitor compliance across a range of issues from environmental regulations to workplace rules. Nor is it good for social cohesion. In any case, there were a fair number of reasons why the needs of illegal immigrants were incompatible with the needs of traditional labor.
Fast forward another decade, and the statements quoted above are viewed as racist by much of the Democratic establishment, probably to include the very people who said them in the first place. Only a deplorable person would say such things now.
This public change in the stance of he Party leaders came quickly and abruptly, without so much as an announcement that they, and we, have always been at war with Eurasia. The brighter of the followers realized that the guns were now pointed in a different direction and got with the program. But a substantial chunk of the party’s hoi polloi has not properly internalized the message. According to a Pew Poll, among those who considered themselves Democrats or who leaned Democrat around the time of the last Presidential election, only 46% thought it was an important or somewhat important goal to establish a way for people here illegally to stay legally. 41% thought it was important or somewhat important to increase deportations.
Despite these retrograde views, there is hope even for many of the laggards among the peasantry. After all, the suddenness in their leaders’ public stance covers over a long metamorphosis. That began with a gradual softening of opinions toward the undocumented as individuals. The very illegal-ness of the undocumented makes them another David being exploited by the Corporate Goliath. And that, in turn, made it easy, at least for a while, to paper over the fact that in general, illegal immigration harms the traditional constituency of the Party. But as demographics changed, the contradictions grew and came to the fore. A side had to picked. And it was that shift in demographics that made the decision easy for the Democratic leadership.
However, the change in demographics didn’t eliminate the conflict between the needs of old labor and the new workers. It didn’t change math, or statistics. And it didn’t change what those self-same leaders had previously said. Nor does it change the law that many of the leaders are, very literally, sworn to uphold.
It also begs a question. If these laws are so bad and so wrong, why not work to have them changed? There is, after all, a way to ensure that nobody will ever be an undocumented alien again. All it would take would be for everyone who is in the US, or would like to be in the US, to be declared a legal immigrant… or even a citizen. But this is not something anyone wants, most especially, perhaps, the illegal immigrants themselves. What they want is for their situation to be regularized and for their families to receive benefits. What they don’t want is more competition for jobs which would drive down their income, nor more families seeking benefits who might take more out of the system than they put in.
All of which leads to the second change the Party leaders have exhibited when it comes to this issue: the utter contempt they have for traditional labor interests today. People whose wages have been stagnant for decades, whose jobs are disappearing, and who believe that immigration laws should be enforced are, by definition, racist. They are the old, the past, the culturally blah, and fortunately, the soon-to-be replaced.
Why the vehemence? It is an old need, one discussed by Sinclair Lewis, but which Stalin used and abused in the old Soviet Union: the need for self-preservation. An expert or authority who publicly states a position but changes her stance out of expedience will always be on shaky ground. Any display of piety may be insufficient, any original thought may be blasphemy, all the more so for someone with what is now a tainted past.
There are, for our poor expert, only two safe positions. One is to parrot back the gospel, word for word. But the gospel is short and staying in the public eye (not to mention ahead of the mob) requires a lot of statements. Which leads to the second safe position: attacking enemies. The worst enemies for any ideology, of course, are the apostates and heretics. But even within apostasy and heresy, there are degrees. The worst of the worst are the traitors who don’t understand naskh. They don’t accept that truth can be abrogated. They refuse to abandon their long standing principles and to screw over old allies despite knowing that doing so was now in the best interests of their superiors. These people are deadly to any movement, for there can be no cause if the followers refuse to do the bidding of their leaders.
And new causes abound. There are a number of issues on which the Democratic Party has changed its position, not to say its principles, just in the last decade or so. If you cannot name a handful in the course of about a minute, you are not drinking the Kool-Aid. You are free-basing it.
In and of itself, of course, a change isn’t bad or good. On this issue – attitudes toward illegal immigration – for example, perhaps there is a good reason, a moral imperative why traditional labor should look forward to a simultaneous decrease in their earnings and a weakening of the government’s fiscal position (leading to either higher taxes, or fewer benefits, or both). Maybe the undocumented immigrants truly are more deserving than those who aren’t undocumented immigrants. But nobody has adequately explained that in a calm and collected way to the losers in this process. Nor has anyone explained why we would stop there. After all, there are plenty more people who would happily ignore the laws of the land to come here, but have been prevented from doing so by an accident of geography or circumstances. Are they less deserving than those who have already ignored the laws of the land?
All these changes in the position of the Democrats have been accompanied by one more change: a change in how the Party treats dissent. These days, where it holds positions that contradict past Democratic principles, the Party’s leadership will tolerate no questions, no contradictions, and no complaints. The Big Tent has been burned to the ground, its ashes have been scattered, and the ground on which it once stood has been salted. Those who believe in the old ways, whether because of respect for laws, or based on evidence, or even from self-interest are racist scum. That goes double if the racist scum refuse to vote for their former friends who now make a career out of denouncing them.
I note that the Republican position on this topic also has changed. The old position was to demonize illegal immigrants, but to do nothing effective to stop them since they were essentially inexpensive labor. That benefited Republican donors and undermined traditional Democratic interests such as unions.
Now, of course, the standard bearer of the Republican Party, and the loudest voices among Republicans actually do seem to want to reduce the number of undocumented people. It’s not quite Obama from 2006 or Bernie Sanders from 2007, but on this issue, today’s Republicans sound more like yesterday’s Democrats than today’s Democrats do.
I love the immediate, and very common, response to an uncomfortable discussion about the Democratic Party of, “Let’s talk about the Republicans.”
I’m trying to recall who was in control of Congress when the “one-time deal, never to be repeated” amnesty of 1986 was passed. Okay, looked it up. It was bipartisan. Republicans controlled House, Democrats controlled Senate.
That weighs in on this subject, but I’m not sure how. Needs thought.
Y’know, you can be against illegal immigration and still think it is the right thing to deal with illegal immigrants who have been in the country for a substantial period of time in a fair and just manner.
THE — APPARENTLY — INVISIBLE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM AGAIN: what’s missing from the low wage immigrant equation is of course equally missing American labor unions (see Germany, see Denmark).
I once worked as a Gimble’s department store, furniture warehouse stock man — Teamsters local 804. These guys were so testosterone overloaded I once perceived the local pres (Ron Carey) call what I took for what was intended to be a one day strike (“I’m not saying there’s a dollar there”) to get strike out of their systems.
I also spent 28 years driving a cab in NYC, Chi and SF. Equally testosterone loaded American born drivers — wholly unorganized — inexorably starved out of the job post early 1980s as low wage immigrants make that possible.
We need immigrants (what our country is based on — got to catch up to Chinese population too; down to 3 to 1 by 2050). And we need unions. Just because we are short of one (94% short!) does not mean we now need to get rid of the other.
* * * * * *
I’m working on something making out 94% of our labor/consumer market (flip sides/same thing) transactions being “irrational.” Rational meaning both sides settle with the other for the best price they can get by comparison of the values of the products (labor/goods) directly involved. Irrational if one or both sides set its price in accordance with outside (the direct transaction) influences …
… such as individual employees being unable to withhold production input to wangle for the maximum price the consumer will pay because of the market power of the employer (employee can only produce using employer assets and has no practical way to withhold labor from employer, no collective bargaining).
The latter is not rational in the sense of not trading value for perceived equal value. The latter is irrational for rather trading value for perceived inferior value because without the ability of employees to collectively bargain with the employer it impossible for employees to bargain (indirectly) with the ultimate consumer (over values directly involved in the transaction) – without collective bargaining it is take what is offered or take nothing at all.
In this sense the US labor/consumer market is 94% irrational.
* * * * * *
I’ve just woken up — last week — to understand the hidden dimension that makes it impossible to get any public discussion going on bringing back labor organizing this country. The very fact that the market is down to 6% collectively bargained labor prices makes any such attempt at discussion inherently seem about something from another place and time to most people: as such it mostly all goes in one ear and just as fast out the other.
The instant (“Madison Avenue”) answer just happens to be a page stolen from Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker’s (Paul Ryan’s evil nephew) anti-union playbook. Walker has forced government unions (less First Amendment protected — but I think the First should apply against this) in his state to re-certify every year; a majority of membership required, not just of voters.
Can’t get voters interested in a discussion that concerns something down to 6% of non-gov workplaces? Not thick enough to stick to the ribs? How about the new Democratic Congress proposing to federally mandate union certification in every non gov workplace — one, three or five year cycle, plurality rules?
Even if (cannot imagine losing) that proposition fails a vote — or dead brained Congress fails to bring it to a vote — it will drop the issue of re-unionization right in the lap of every non gov worker — as full bodied as it can be.
Actually, mandated cert/re-cert elections is the only issue that can revive labor union density in this country. It’s do this or do nothing.
It’s not just illegal and low income immigrants influencing the economy and wage rates. Consider HB2 visas for skilled workers of various kinds. They have the same effect on a different strata of workers, often in the tech area. Then too there is the need for workers in fields (agriculture and landscaping, for example) in which legal residents, citizen and green card holders, will not work. It ain’t all that simple.
FYI — FORGOT TO TUCK THESE IN ABOVE
How the Labor Movement Is Thinking Ahead to a Post-Trump World
Rachel M. Cohen January 21 2018
[and how it is getting nowhere — my reading]
https://theintercept.com/2018/01/21/labor-movement-us-unions/
Why Not Hold Union Representation Elections on a Regular Schedule?
November 1st, 2017 – Andrew Strom
https://onlabor.org/why-not-hold-union-representation-elections-on-a-regular-schedule/
HERE WE GO AGAIN (relevant to discussion above on reforming unions instead returning immigrants — and how to!)
Florida’s House of Representatives passed a bill affecting public sector unions along partisan lines late last week. The measure, FL HB25 (18R), would require public-sector unions to petition the Public Employee Relations Commission for recertification if a union’s dues paying membership falls below half of those eligible for unionization.
https://onlabor.org/weekend-news-commentary-january-27-28-2018/
Mike
I find something discouraging: referring to politicians for either knowledge or honesty about anything.
possibly even more discouraging: referring to public economists for actually understanding anything they talk about.
Krugman failed the test first time he talked about Social Security… relying on that old Harvard rule of thumb (I went to Harvard, I don’t have to think about anything because I am so smart I know the answer without having to think). He also has changed his “analysis”…. but still doesn’t seem to know what he is talking about. Not that the people on the other side do either (well, some of them do, but the are paid liars.)
So, please, unless you went to Harvard, try to do a little actual thinking instead of relying on expert witnesses, or whatever your idea of “math and statistics” is.
Bill H,
The immediate response was mine. It occurred to me between the time I wrote the post and the time it went up. Another thing that occurred to me is that something changed at the NY Times in the last ten years. The Times, of course, is the newspaper that most influences Democrats and, not incidentally, employs Paul Krugman. That change, of course, came in the form of Mr. Carlos Slim, a Mexican national, first loaning large sums of money to the Times, and then becoming the largest shareholder. Technically, Mr. Slim in no way influences the news or editorial content, but then technically, lawmakers aren’t influenced by lobbyists, much less their largest donors.
EMichael,
Of course, and that is alluded to in the post. The question is the degree, and the change that occurred. Also, it is hard to argue that one is against illegal immigration, as you put it, and oppose any attempt at enforcement. Some obvious examples come to mind just from the last week or two. One is that the State of California has passed laws that penalize businesses for cooperating with ICE. A second is the support being given by various Democratic lawmakers toward Ravi Ragbir. His wife will even be a guest of one Democrat at the State of the Union. Nevermind that he was convicted of wire fraud, or that he was ordered to be deported more than a decade ago. Additionally, the argument about DREAMers, also a big issue in the news, would never apply in a different context. It is hard to imagine any other situation where a parent’s crime is allowed to continue because the child of the criminal benefits from it.
JackD,
This is neither to attack or defend H1B visas, which is an immigration related process that also seems to many people to be abused. However, it is different from illegal immigration, say, in that in theory at least, the person here has a skill that isn’t otherwise available to his/her employer. Of course, in practice, the previous sentence is missing the words “at the same low wage.”
DD,
Thanks for the views on unions.
Coberly,
I am not one to argue by authority, as you well know. In fact, I have written my own posts on the subject of immigration (legal and illegal) and its effect on the economy, etc. Those have usually been backed up by statistics. However, this post is not about the effect of immigration. This post is about the fact that the Democrats have completely changed their position, and have done so in a very short period of time. It is something I have noted in passing several times before, but it has never been the main topic of a post I have written before.
The reason to quote Krugman is not to say I agree with him or disagree with him. Coupled with quotes from the most recent Democratic President, the most recent Democratic nominee for President, and the most recent major challenger for the position of Democratic nominee for President, the Krugman quotes are intended to show mainstream thought among Democratic intellectuals. If I had simply stated that was mainstream Democratic thought, as I did in the past, I would have been criticized.
Kimel
Times have changed. Some things have been noticed that were not noticed before. For example, it was not noticed before that deporting people who had grown up American would be a gross injustice, whatever their parent’s “crime.”
Even Krugman is capable of learning something over time.
We can each rationalize this forever. While you do not cite experts per se in this post, you do seem surprised… or just owlish… that politicians and pundits would change their minds when conditions (political or actual real world) change. Who knew?
This seems rather over-wrought to me. I don’t hear any Democrat calling for general abandonment of all laws restricting immigration, but relief in particular circumstances. DREAMERS have grown up as Americans, and their parents were practically invited in by Reagan and left alone by enthusiastic pro-Republican employers for decades — besides the fact that breaking up families seems unnecessarily cruel. The AFL-CIO supports immigration reform proposed by the Democratic Party in the belief that bringing all immigrants out of the shadows will reduce opportunities to exploit them and get away with unlawfully low wages and unfair labor practices.
Why did some people call Obama the deporter in chief?
coberly,
Of course people change their minds. As I noted in the post, a change in opinion, in and of itself, is neither good nor bad. I would be more inclined to believe this was done out of a newly discovered sense of morality if it wasn’t accompanied by an equally newly developed intolerance toward dissent. Typically movements that do not tolerate dissent are not movements that pass the morality test, at least after the fact.
As to the DREAMer example… I am going to assume an argument against your position would run like this: if I find a way to get my 7 year old son disability payments despite his not being disabled, that is on me… at least until he is 18. If he keeps receiving the disability payments after he turns 18, the one breaking the law at that point would be him. The fact that he grew accustomed to the better quality of life afforded by the disability payments doesn’t mean society is obligated to keep providing those payments.
Urban Legend,
Out of curiosity… does that apply to someone who comes to the US and has a child after arrival? Additionally, this seems like an argument against imprisoning anyone who is a parent, regardless of the crime they committed.
You clearly do not live in California.
Kimel
a better analogy would be if someone robs a bank to pay for his kids heart transplant. if he is caught ten years (or ten minutes) later, to we rip out the kid’s heart.
the reasoning you are entertaining yourself with has crossed the line into pure evil.
almost Republican.
As for the intolerance of the Democrats, I would agree with you … certainly about the kind of intolerance that comes from the far left, or people in general that you disagree with.
Personally, I am intolerant of those who think jews should be exterminated.
an example of Kimel logic:
“While Feinstein stated in one of the clips that her views were moderate, the reality is that California Democrats have generally been left of center at every point in my lifetime.”
so apparently anyone left of center can’t be “moderate.” oops… anyone who is a California Democrat can’t be moderate because California Democrats have “generally” been left of center.
Mike,
I don’t live in California anymore. I think you need to provide more evidence that the Democratic Party nationwide has actually changed its stance on ILLEGAL immigration.
Consider sanctuary cities. I suggest that city’s policies have evolved over the past couple of decades. The headlines aren’t so much about immigration policies as they are about opposing Session and Trump.
The decision by the parties to oppose each other has also evolved.
Coberly,
Your heart transplant comment only makes sense if it isn’t possible to survive in the person’s country of origin. I can assure you that people do, in fact, manage to live in countries like Mexico, Haiti, etc. Why you would think otherwise is something I do not understand.
Mike
you are talking about taking a person out of the country he grew up in, whose language he speaks, whose culture is second nature to him and sending him to a place where he does not know the language… something the classical Greeks considered right next to a sentence of death.
The fact that you don’t understand this makes me worry about you. Ever think about becoming a judge?
Arne,
OK. So here’s a question… what exactly are the initiatives or laws the Democratic Party, whether in the US as a whole or in CA in particular, actually supports that would limit illegal immigration? Because as far as I can see, the party’s position seems to be “do what you’re required to do according to Federal Law, but where not required, do not cooperate and where possible, throw sand in the works.” I provide a link upthread to an article in which the CA state AG threatens companies that cooperate with the Federal Gov’t any more than required by Federal law. Eleven years ago, Bernie Sanders said it is unpatriotic for a company to hire illegal foreign workers instead of Americans. Now, Democrats seem to be against any company trying behave in a way that Sanders once called patriotic. (If I am wrong, if there is a national Democrat figure who is in favor, please correct me.)
Coberly,
I lived 14 of the first 15 years of my life abroad. In that time, I moved around. Then I came back to the US. The most important thing for me was to stay with my family. The fact that my parents moved away from where I grew up to another country (as it happens, the one where I happened to be born, but not one I knew) meant I was better off in the “new” country with them. Family unification works multiple ways, both with everyone staying and with everyone going.
But let’s take your argument one step further. My father was an immigrant. As it happens, he did it legally. It was a long (as in many, many years) process. But when he first came to the US, he was a bit younger than the average age of the DREAMers. He was also in possession of a very rare set of skills and credentials, which is why he was allowed into the country in the first place.
Should it have been the policy of the United States to tell him he should not come because the culture was alien to him, the language was alien to him (he did speak English, along with Spanish (his native tongue), and I believe he could understand at least some written German and Russian at the time), etc.? Should he have been warned that moving to the US – leaving his country, family, and culture behind – was akin to death? Is the meaning of death somehow different for a legal v. an illegal immigrant?
Alternatively, should he have been told that there was no need for him to develop a rare set of skills in order to come to the US, because he could have simply come in an undocumented fashion?
I don’t set the rules. But I’d like to see some consistency applied to the reasoning when it comes to legal v. undocumented aliens.Post Comment