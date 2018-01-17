How Amazon’s Accounting Makes Rich People’s Income Invisible

Image you’re Jeff Bezos, circa 1998. You’re building a company (Amazon) that stands to make you and your compatriots vastly rich.
But looking forward, you see a problem: if your company makes profits, it will have to pay taxes on them. (At least nominally, in theory, 35%!) Then you and your investors will have to pay taxes on them again when they’re distributed to you as dividends. (Though yes, at a far lower 20% rate than what high earners pay on earned income.) Add those two up over many years, and you’re talking tens, hundreds of billions of dollars in taxes.
You’re a very smart guy. How are you going to avoid that?
Simple: don’t show any profits (or, hence, distribute them as dividends). Consistently set prices so you constantly break even. This has at least three effects:
1. You undercut all your competitors’ prices, driving them out of business. Nobody who’s trying to make a profit can possibly compete.
2. You control more and more market share.
3. You build a bigger and bigger business.
Number 3 is how you monetize this, personally. The value of the company (its share price/market cap) rises steadily. Obviously, a business with $136 billion in revenues (2016) is going to be worth more than one with $10 or $50 billion in revenues — even if it never shows a “profit.” You take your profits in capital gains.
Because stock-market investors are always going to be thinking: “They could always turn the dial from market share to profits. Just raise prices a skootch, and reap the harvest. In spades.”
But: they never do. It’s like a perpetual-motion machine, or holding yourself up by your own bootstraps. All that rising valuation is eternally based on the fact that they could raise prices and deliver profit (and yes: they could). In the meantime the business both generates and has massive value. It employs 270,ooo people, delivers zillions in employee compensation, pays zillions more to suppliers, receives hundreds of billions in revenues, and dominates whole segments of multiple industries. Are there really no “profits”? Nobody’s being irrational here.
Here are the results of your long-term plan:
Half a trillion dollars in revenues.
Essentially zero profits. Ever.
Dollars delivered onto investors’ balance sheets? Somewhere north of 300 billion.
And instead of being double-taxed on profits for all that time, investors’ income is taxed once, at the low 20% capital gains rate. And that, only when those gains are “realized” through sale of the stock. In the meantime it’s all tax-deferred — yet another huge effective-tax-rate win for shareholders. The longer they hold, the bigger the win. If they pass the stock on to their heirs, those gains are never taxed at all.
And just to mention in passing, none of that shareholder income ever appears as household income in the national accounts. It might as well not exist.
You gotta be impressed. That Jeff Bezos is a very smart guy.
2017 February 19
But it wasn’t until 2006 – 2008 that the stock price went up much from 1999/2000 time frome and though most of that time it was below $50/share.
I bought a few shares in 1999 only because I figured it was most likely a good long term bet… based purely on my own analysis of how an internet based retail sales model couldn’t help but undercut brick/mortar retail prices and still make a lot more profit.. The long term risk I had at that time was was whether internet based sales would catch on with the public or if so then by when? But I was in the high tech computer r&d business so I figured after I looked back over time that computers would sooner or later get easy enough for mom & pop to use and their prices would sooner or later tumble as I’d watched them tumble already from the 1970’s, that the long term bet was worth taking.
The only other risk I took was whether Bezos was in it for the long term or whether he was just another of the dot-com era quick buck artists. And that was the big YUGE risk at the time. I lost on a bunch of my then bets (Global Crossing was one, for example), but I only dabbled with $1000 or max $2000 per company. But I made a few very good bets too …on net for my 1998 – 2000 purchases that didn’t go bust.
But or me it was more like going to the roulette or craps or black-jack tables in Reno … it was entertainment with a $20 limit per trip to the casino’s .. I won some and lost some… more losing than winning … but it was just entertainment money.. I’m a long term hold investor… the bet is with myself… .is the business model a good long term model and can competition with deep pockets put it out of business? If it appears to me that it is not easy for a larger company to come along later and run it out of business then it might be a worthy long term bet.
I haven’t put hardly anything into equities since 2000 though, and those that went bust in the meantime (even if I got out whole or nearly whole) were all good learning experiences…. entertainment with a payback in learning. Those that didn’t go bust made a lot of money, got bought out by larger money, that made even more money, and so I’ve made some money in the market (dividends are nice) but I haven’t cashed in on any of them yet…. let’er ride (as they say in craps). I’ve done a lot better than the S&P 500 though (after taxes and inflation if and when I sell).
So I still hold my original bet on Amazon, knowing full well it could easily drop a ton in price at any time, but I wouldn’t have lost a dime (though my roi would be awful on a time rated basis).
Still, my wife (as always — well after the fact) lambasts me regularly for not having invested a lot more in Amazon at the time. But for all the years it didn’t move at all she regularly lambasted me for holding it !!!. “You’re just stupid !” were her words. Now, she still says I was just stupid for not investing more at the time. You can’t win with the wife.
Here’s my point — Bezos took the long term path I’d hoped he’d take in 1999. If you’re going to upset the entire retail business, sooner or later competition will sit up and take notice… and when they do (and now they finally have) you have to be so far ahead in your business model that the competition with deep pockets can’t run you out of business.
Bezos has spent to build a business…. profits can be deferred as long as investors are willing. He’s continued to invest in the future benefits to customers to remain competitive and continually expanded his markets — from books to DVD’s, and then “everything” and now on to groceries… the toughest nut to crack in all of retail, with the lowest margins. Maybe he can make it work and maybe not. It’s just another bet.
Any yes, Amazon and the like concern me greatly for the future of jobs being replaced by massive automation (robotics in the modern vernacular), and this will become something gov'ts and societies will have to figure out how to deal with… and they haven't even begun the process yet But if the whole idea of improving human productivity is to improve benefits to humans, then it's not going to stop It never has since the canoe and sled and eventually the wheel, and never will.