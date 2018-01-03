Changes in Healthcare Costs
I had a post the other day trying to make sense of changes in healthcare costs. Based on some of the comments to that post, a bit more thought, some data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the CPI-All Urban Consumers, I think my point distills down to this graph:
The graph shows the annual YoY change in real healthcare costs defined three three ways. The green line shows the annual change in total healthcare expenditures (adjusted for inflation). The blue line shows the annual change in healthcare expenditures (adjusted for inflation) per capita. The red line is the same as the blue line, but looks at the annual change in personal healthcare expenditures (adjusted for inflation) per capita.
Anyway, what the graph shows is that the rate at which inflation adjusted healthcare costs (I provided three flavors to show they all behave more or less the same) increased fell reasonably consistently from 2002 to 2008. I.e., costs continued to increase until 2007, but at a decreasing rate. And in 2008, real healthcare costs were actually lower than in 2007!! There was a spike in 2009, and then prices started coming down again… until 2011. After that, they rose until to 2015 and dropped again in 2016. Is 2016 a blip, a fluke, or the start of a new trend? Time will tell. This isn’t a topic I know enough about to make a prediction. That said, right at this moment, the graph doesn’t look to me like what I’d expect to see if 2010 marked the passage of a law that bent the cost curve. Or rather, not like a law that bent the cost curve in the right direction.
Update… 7:40 PM PST Jan 3, 2017. Due to some of the comments on the earlier post, I added the paragraph that begins “The graph shows the annual…” plus other minor edits for clarity.
As I noted before, it was stated before the passage of the law that the uninsured were getting healthcare. They were just getting it at emergency rooms which is a wildly expensive way to get such services. This was pointed out twice in the last thread, once by Run. So one of the benefits of PPACA was that it was going to reduce costs by eliminating the need for the then uninsured to have to visit emergency rooms for what should have been routine care.
It was also going to reduce costs among this group because by having insurance, they would visit doctors earlier and catch problems earlier rather than wait for the problem grow severe enough to justify dealing with the emergency room process.
Geez, nobody predicted these effects would be instantaneous, or that the savings would immediately outweigh new costs from a monumental change in the country’s biggest industry. But who thinks having 50 million or so people without health insurance is an efficient way to operate that industry? The burden of proof is the other way around, since the contrary argument is obvious nonsense.
So Mr.Kimel’s entire basis for his posts, this one and the former one, is that he:
“expect[ed] to see if 2010 marked the passage of a law that bent the cost curve. Or rather, not like a law that bent the cost curve in the right direction.”
He expected the annual % changes to do what by when?
Since the ADA was designed to dramatically increase the number of people who couldn’t afford health insurance by providing Medicaid funding to get them health care, while at the same time putting in place conditions to insure people with “prior conditions” could not be refused insurance any longer, and putting new regulations in place to stem the not inflation caused increases in Health Care per Capita, then precisely what were Mr. Kimel’s expectations, and more importantly where did he come up with his expections..
As I’ve already shown
Real Per Capita Expenditures
increased at the rate of
Overall: $139/ person / Year from 2001 to 2014
2001-2004: $283 / person / Year
2004-2009: $131 / person / Year
2010-2014: $ 90 / person / Year
Which is precisely the same data and the identical source (FRED + CPI-U inflation) of data from which Mr. Kimel shows % change per year.
Did costs/capita decease with time after the ACA?
Yes, they decreased by 31% from the rate of the previous period.
Each period, if you chart the costs/capita are clear and distinct from one another… three distinctly different linear slopes of health care per capita per unit time.
I think Mr. Kimel doesn’t understand that the rate of INCRFASING costs/capita were extremely high from 2001 to 2004. They were increasing at the rate of $283/person/year. Then the rate of increase in costs dropped to increase at a slower rate of $131/person/per year from 2004 to 2009.
Then after the ACA was signed and the “official” end of the Great Recession from 2010 to 2014 the rate of increasing health costs dropped again to increase at the lower rate of $90/person/year.
Does Mr Kimel think that if the rate had continued to increase by $131/year or prior to that by $283/person/year that health care costs were going down?????
He shows a chart which the layman or person who doesn’t really know what % change per year means in real costs slopes increasing will misinterpret to think health care costs should be lower now than before.. but that’s not what the ADA said would occur. What the ADA said is that the cost rate of heath care increases would drop even by massively increasing the number of people getting health care and eliminating the “existing conditions” terms insurance companies were using to keep people with “pre-existing conditions” from being able to afford health care.
So again the real question is wtf is Mr. Kimel’s source of his “expectations”? Did he make them up out of thin air because that’s what he wanted to believe about the ADA?Post Comment