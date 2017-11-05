Dan Crawford | November 5, 2017 7:58 pm



— From Bonddad



Here’s my inflation-adjusted 2 cents.

First, the 3, 6 and 12 month moving average of establishment job growth is slightly above

150,000/month:

These numbers have been declining since the end of 2014. As we

are now late-in-the-game of this recovery, I wouldn’t expect more than 150,000 average

month growth going forward.

We’re seeing some weak Y/Y numbers.

Total service producing jobs (top chart), while still positive, are

declining Y/Y. Both retail (middle chart) and information jobs (bottom chart) are declining.

Overall, the wage picture is weak:

The top two charts were released earlier this week in the BEA’s personal

income data. Real DPI and real DPI less transfer payments are barely getting about 1% on the

Y/Y basis. Average hourly earnings (bottom chart), which are part of the employment report, are

still weak on a historical basis.