An Op Ed on Race Relations in the NY Times
The NY Times has an op ed entitled Can My Children Be Friends with White People?. (Dan here …Link corrected) I think this is the most interesting excerpt:
…I will teach my boys to have profound doubts that friendship with white people is possible. When they ask, I will teach my sons that their beautiful hue is a fault line. Spare me the platitudes of how we are all the same on the inside. I first have to keep my boys safe, and so I will teach them before the world shows them this particular brand of rending, violent, often fatal betrayal.
The author, Ekow N. Yankah, according to the Times is a professor at Yeshiva University’s Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law. For an expert on criminal law, and one who cares about his sons’ safety, he seems surprisingly uninformed about what he termed “violent, often fatal betrayal.” I sincerely hope whatever other advice he is giving his sons doesn’t get them hurt. They shouldn’t suffer for his ignorance. And speaking of ignorance, the rest of the op ed is a tour de force for the proposition that if a person cannot or will not understand basic facts about their own field, they aren’t a reliable guide to much else either.
Regardless… this is no different than the views of far right white people who teach their kids they cannot have Black friends. Fortunately, I doubt that the NY Times would publish that sort of garbage unironically. But it isn’t any better that the NY Times published this one.
Note to the NY Times: this is how I believe one should discuss race.
And I say it’s all about economics. If the black population of Chicago was paid commensurately with what the consumer would really be willing to pay — if $10/hr jobs paid $20/hr thanks to collective bargaining and the average person wielded the dominant political power like the do in, say, Germany thanks to high union density — then all these problem with over-policing just to take one example would fade, fade away.
you really have to work on your links
Not real interested in a link to the F-35 from 2014
Dan here….from Mike
Apologies. I am at the office and cannot correct the link (first one in the post I just put up) notes by EMichael. It should be:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/11/opinion/sunday/interracial-friendship-donald-trump.html
Any chance either of you can correct it and post a comment with an apology for my mistake?
Thanks.
Mike
I avoid making friends with deer because I don’t want them thinking that humans can be trusted. The next one they meet may be trying to kill them.
Not sure how this applies since if an author is too lazy to tell me either what the article says or what he says about it, I am too lazy to click links.Post Comment