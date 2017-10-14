They are monsters
They are monsters
SChip recipients – this program, which provides medical insurance coverage for over 8 million lower income children, was allowed to expire on September 30. Despite assurances from the Congressional GOP that it would be re instituted promptly, nothing has been done.
Puerto Ricans – Unlike Texas, Louisiana, and Florida, which are GOP majority states, the malAdministration never provided prompt aid to the over 3 million Puerto Ricans, and is threatening to withdraw the aid before basic services are restored.
Recipients of Obamacare subsidies – the malAdministration is refusing to make subsidy payments under the ACA to insurers who enroll those who have less than 2.5 times the income of the Federal poverty level, which includes about 7.5 million people who have enrolled under Obamacare.
That’s a total of close to 19,000,000 hostages.
All four groups are not GOP constituencies. Further, three of the four groups of hostages have in common that they aren’t presently able to vote, although SChip children do grow up and Puerto Ricans can move to the mainland, and SChip children have parents and Puerto Ricans already have lots of relatives on the US mainland, all of whom can vote.
Do you think those 19,000,000, or their parents, relatives, and friends, might be motivated to vote in 2018 and 2020?
–From Bonddad
These last 9 months have been incredibly disheartening. I’ve watched as the toddler-in-chief (boy do I wish I coined that term) has continued to bully, threaten and in general do whatever he can to harm other people.
Today’s executive action to eliminate insurance subsidies was unconscionable. It will leave millions without health insurance. It is a move that the entire health care complex voiced disapproval of. Hospital stocks tanked on the market open.
It is one of the worst policy decisions ever undertaken by a US President.
Yep, we are in a war. Have been for decades.
But one of the things you cannot do is be mean to the right, their pols and their voters.
You cannot call them deplorables, though they are deplorables. You can’t say they are clinging to their guns and their bibles, though they are clinging to their guns and their bibles.
Cause if you do, you will never get them to vote for a Dem. News flash, they have not done so since the Civil Rights Act, and they are never going to vote Dem. It is as silly as the so called Obama voters who voted for old bone spurs. Count’em on a couple of hands.
Rally your base by calling these spades, spades.
Crap, ole northern progressive republican alert. E, not everything is race and many of these people you talk about that vote Republican have been doing it for 100+ years. You don’t get it. The only place the Dems lost to ‘race’ was the south and those scot-irish crackers were just as badly repressed when they went North as the Negro. My “Anglo-Saxon” father was just, if not more bigoted in Ohio against the Southern White Man as he was the Negro. Matter of fact, even worse.
Republicans are making the same mistake Dems made in 1992, not 2009. 2009, Dems had trouble organizing. They had a mandate and misread things. 1992, the Right of center was in a political wave and Dems somehow, based on the huge unfavs of GHWB, got the Presidency thanks to Ross’s help. They paid a big price in 1994 though, when Indies waved against them for the Heatlh Care debacle(which nobody wanted at that time). Republicans take note.
“It is a move that the entire health care complex voiced disapproval of. Hospital stocks tanked on the market open.”
One thing I could not possibly care LESS about are hospital stocks. Let them and health insurance company stocks go to ZERO, as there should not be any such thing.
Medicare for all should be the litmus test for any thinking person to use regarding political candidates. If they don’t support it, destroy them–particularly Democrats, who are supposed to be the party of working people.Post Comment