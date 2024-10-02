Angry Bear | October 2, 2024 9:00 am



As Category 4 Hurricane Helene approached the Florida Panhandle, a number of Republican senators and representatives voted against supplementing disaster relief in a government funding extension which was passed by both houses of Congress.

Many of the Republican lawmakers voted against the provision of additional necessary funding to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) represent states that were hit particularly hard by Hurricane Helene.

Obviously not the full list below. More Details and Sources Below.

Partial list of Republicans Who Voted Against FEMA Relief Before Helene Battered Their Home States, MSN

North Carolina:

Representative Dan Bishop, NC 8th District

Senator Ted Budd

South Carolina:

Representative Jeff Duncan, SC 3rd District

Representative Russell Fry, SC 7th District

Representative Nancy Mace, SC 1st District

Representative Ralph Norman, SC 5th District

Representative William R. Timmons IV, SC 4th District

Senator Tim Scott

Georgia:

Representative Richard McCormick, GA 6th District

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, GA 14th District

Representative Mike Collins, GA 10th District

Representative Andrew S. Clyde, GA 9th District

Florida:

Representative Daniel Webster, FL 11th District

Representative Michael Waltz, FL 6th District

Representative Bill Posey, FL 8th District

Representative Cory Mills, FL 7th District

Representative Anna Paulina Luna, FL 13th District

Representative Laurel M. Lee, FL 15th District

Representative Matt Gaetz, FL 11th District

Representative Bryon Donalds, FL 1st District

Representative Kat Cammack, FL 3rd District

Representative Gus M. Bilirakis, FL 12th District

Representative Aaron Bean, FL 4th District

Senator Rick Scott refused to vote

Tennessee:

Representative Tim Burchett, TN 2nd District

Representative Andrew Ogles, TN 5th District

Representative John W. Rose, TN 6th District

Senator Marsha Blackburn

Senator Bill Hagerty

Office of the Clerk, U.S. House of Representatives – Vote Details Sep 25, 2024, 04:31 PM | 118th Congress, 2nd Session 82 Nays. Some from the states tat were hit the hardest by Helene.

U.S. Senate: U.S. Senate Roll Call Votes 118th Congress – 2nd Session, September 25, 2024. 18 nays, 4 no Votes which included. J.D.