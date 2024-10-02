Who Voted Against FEMA Relief Before Helene Battered Their Home States
As Category 4 Hurricane Helene approached the Florida Panhandle, a number of Republican senators and representatives voted against supplementing disaster relief in a government funding extension which was passed by both houses of Congress.
Many of the Republican lawmakers voted against the provision of additional necessary funding to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) represent states that were hit particularly hard by Hurricane Helene.
Obviously not the full list below. More Details and Sources Below.
Partial list of Republicans Who Voted Against FEMA Relief Before Helene Battered Their Home States, MSN
North Carolina:
Representative Dan Bishop, NC 8th District
Senator Ted Budd
South Carolina:
Representative Jeff Duncan, SC 3rd District
Representative Russell Fry, SC 7th District
Representative Nancy Mace, SC 1st District
Representative Ralph Norman, SC 5th District
Representative William R. Timmons IV, SC 4th District
Senator Tim Scott
Georgia:
Representative Richard McCormick, GA 6th District
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, GA 14th District
Representative Mike Collins, GA 10th District
Representative Andrew S. Clyde, GA 9th District
Florida:
Representative Daniel Webster, FL 11th District
Representative Michael Waltz, FL 6th District
Representative Bill Posey, FL 8th District
Representative Cory Mills, FL 7th District
Representative Anna Paulina Luna, FL 13th District
Representative Laurel M. Lee, FL 15th District
Representative Matt Gaetz, FL 11th District
Representative Bryon Donalds, FL 1st District
Representative Kat Cammack, FL 3rd District
Representative Gus M. Bilirakis, FL 12th District
Representative Aaron Bean, FL 4th District
Senator Rick Scott refused to vote
Tennessee:
Representative Tim Burchett, TN 2nd District
Representative Andrew Ogles, TN 5th District
Representative John W. Rose, TN 6th District
Senator Marsha Blackburn
Senator Bill Hagerty
Office of the Clerk, U.S. House of Representatives – Vote Details Sep 25, 2024, 04:31 PM | 118th Congress, 2nd Session 82 Nays. Some from the states tat were hit the hardest by Helene.
U.S. Senate: U.S. Senate Roll Call Votes 118th Congress – 2nd Session, September 25, 2024. 18 nays, 4 no Votes which included. J.D.