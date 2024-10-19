California dreaming

Joel Eissenberg | October 19, 2024 1:58 pm



I’ve been to California a few times, for scientific meetings, for vacation and once for a friend’s wedding. I’ve had a good experience each time. It has always struck me as an expensive place to live, though, and I’m definitely not a beach person.Elon Musk is warning us that the nation will become “Californicated” if Harris is elected. Considering that California’s per capita GDP has grown faster than the nation’s per capita GDP since at least 2011, that seems like a good thing. Maybe Elon should research his threats before making them.Musk lives in Texas. The Union General Philip Sheridan once said of Texas: “If I owned Texas and Hell, I would rent out Texas and live in Hell.” Seems like Texification would be a greater threat.