Ken Melvin | September 15, 2024 6:47 am



At https://www.c-span.org/video/?538053-1/simulcast-abc-news-presidential-debate under racism/racial identity @ ~120 mins.

Donald J. Trump

Per transcript:

I DON’T KNOW. ALL I CAN SAY IS I READ WHERE SHE WAS NOT BLACK THAT SHE PUT OUT… I WILL SAY THAT. AND THEN I READ THAT SHE WAS A BLACK AND THAT IT’S OKAY PETE EITHER HOME IS OKAY WITH ME. THAT IS UP TO HER THAT IS UP TO HER.

What he said:

… I read where she was black . . . that she put out . . . I’ll say that . . .

It’s the second part that was so despicable.

Hat Tip to Nicole Sandler and Marcy Wheeler