Withdraw!
At https://www.c-span.org/video/?538053-1/simulcast-abc-news-presidential-debate under racism/racial identity @ ~120 mins.
Donald J. Trump
Per transcript:
I DON’T KNOW. ALL I CAN SAY IS I READ WHERE SHE WAS NOT BLACK THAT SHE PUT OUT… I WILL SAY THAT. AND THEN I READ THAT SHE WAS A BLACK AND THAT IT’S OKAY PETE EITHER HOME IS OKAY WITH ME. THAT IS UP TO HER THAT IS UP TO HER.
What he said:
… I read where she was black . . . that she put out . . . I’ll say that . . .
It’s the second part that was so despicable.
Hat Tip to Nicole Sandler and Marcy Wheeler
Fridays with Nicole Sandler
That’s just crazy, man …
Ken:
Excellent review of Mr. Trump by two ladies who know what they are talking about. No one will admit it on the Trump side . . . this was a disaster and remember in history. The greater disaster would only be if he “still” wins. The later event is unimaginable to me. It could still happen. We should keep the pressure on him to remind people of his psychotic personality.
He is going to blow a gasket one of these times.
Trump ad team is working a revision of this ad:
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/transcoded/5/5f/Daisy_%281964%29.webm/Daisy_%281964%29.webm.720p.vp9.webm