Turning a corner on Medicare Advantage?
As I posted yesterday, Medicare Advantage, which now covers more than half of the Medicare-eligible population, is a rip-off for taxpayers and for policy holders. Apparently, this is finally sinking in for hospitals and health systems across the country:
“In 2023, Becker’s began reporting on hospitals and health systems nationwide that dropped some or all of their Medicare Advantage contracts.
“Data on this topic is limited. In January, the Healthcare Financial Management Association released a survey of 135 health system CFOs, which found that 16% of systems are planning to stop accepting one or more MA plans in the next two years. Another 45% said they are considering the same but have not made a final decision. The report also found that 62% of CFOs believe collecting from MA is “significantly more difficult” than it was two years ago.”
For a list of 24 health systems that are dropping Medicare Advantage plans in 2024/25, click the link.
Health systems are dropping Medicare Advantage plans
I just don’t get your hatred of MA plans.
I like my Kaiser MA plan. Excellent experience with it.
@Dave,
I’m glad you’re happy with your plan. You are an anecdote. The plural of anecdote is not data. It’s not hatred, I’m just data-driven.
You are not the only American on MA and Kaiser isn’t the only organization offering MA plans. The data say that millions are unhappy and that Medicare Advantage costs are higher than traditional Medicare. If you bother to read the post, you’ll see that I’m not the only one objecting to MA. I guess you don’t care about the future of Medicare, either. Sad.
Dave:
Match to Match Traditional Medicare as opposed to Medicare Advantage. MA is more expensive for the same service provided by Traditional Medicare. MA is subsidized out of Medicare funds beyond what Traditional Medicare pays out for Medicare care alone.
The additional services provided by MA plans would be less costly too if provided by Traditional Medicare.