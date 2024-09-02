RoadSide Attractions in Arizona

Angry Bear | September 2, 2024 7:00 am



Arizona has plenty of roadside attractions, but these eight are undoubtedly the weirdest.

Arizona is known for its impressive natural wonders. It is also home to a treasure trove of quirky and offbeat roadside attractions that offer a different kind of adventure for those willing to take the road less traveled.

These eight unusual stops range from the downright bizarre and whimsically charming to historical symbols and pop culture references, making them perfect detours for curious travelers looking to add a bit of oddity to their journey. So buckle up and get ready to explore the strange side of the Grand Canyon State.

1. Flintstones Bedrock City, Williams

“Flintstones, meet the Flintstones” — yes, you can take the lyrics of this historic cartoon’s theme song literally in Bedrock City, a Flintstones-themed roadside attraction featuring an amusement park and RV park. The park was opened in 1972 and has since been incorporated as part of the Raptor Ranch conservation park (known for its birds of prey, including hawks, falcons, and owls). Check out Fred and Wilma’s house, slide down a brontosaurus, and visit the Post Office and General Store. It’s located at the corner of Arizona State Route 64 and U.S. Route 180 in Coconino County.

2. World’s Largest Kokopelli, Camp Verde

Known as a fertility god, Kokopelli — who is depicted as playing a flute and having a humpback or pack on his back — has appeared in Native American stories for more than 3,000 years. Not surprisingly, the largest one in the world can be found in Arizona, though it may surprise you to learn that it’s located in a roadside Starbucks parking lot in Camp Verde (on Hwy. 260 just off I-17). The 32-foot sculpture is made of steel and is a great pitstop on any road trip.

3. Standin’ on the Corner Park, Winslow

Everybody knows the Eagles song “Take It Easy,” and the words, “Well, I’m a-standin’ on a corner in Winslow, Arizona, and such a fine sight to see. It’s a girl, my Lord, in a flatbed Ford slowin’ down to take a look at me.” This Route 66 town of Winslow opened Standin’ On a Corner Park in 1999 and it’s the perfect spot for a photo opp — there’s a two-story mural, a Ford flatbed truck, and a bronze statue entitled “Easy” (which depicts a 1970’s man standing on the corner wearing jeans, boots, and a vest with a guitar resting on the toe of his boot.). Don’t miss the two-day annual festival held every September, complete with music, a beer garden, a horseshoe tournament, and food trucks.

4. 1932 Studebaker, Holbrook

There’s only one national park that contains a stretch of Route 66 and it’s the Petrified Forest National Park in Holbrook — and as an homage to historic Route 66, which runs from Chicago to Los Angeles, you’ll find a rusted-out 1932 Studebaker here. No, this car didn’t meet an untimely death in the desert after a road trip gone wrong; it was donated to the National Park Service by Frank and Rhonda Dobell of the Arizona Automotive Service of Holbrook to symbolize the heyday of cross-country car travel.

5. Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch, Picacho

If you’ve never met an ostrich before, you’ll find your chance to do so on the way from Phoenix to Tucson. Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch is a three-generation, family-owned and operated, working ostrich ranch that’s been open to the public since 1999. But this ranch is more than just ostriches, also housing miniature Sicilian donkeys, Nigerian dwarf goats, cownose stingrays, giant tortoises, Boer goats, St. Croix Fallow deer, Peking ducks, and Rainbow Lorikeets. You can feed the critters, take a tour of the ranch in a monster truck, or bring your own picnic lunch to enjoy on-site.

6. World’s Largest Cow Skull, Amado

Don’t be surprised when, at the entrance of Longhorn Grill and Saloon off Nogales Highway, you see the world’s largest cow skull — it measures at least 20 feet high and the horns run about 30 feet from tip to tip. The skull is not real, of course, but it’s still a don’t-miss local landmark in Amado (in the Santa Cruz River Valley, off I-19 at exit 48).

7. Hackberry General Store, Kingman

Planning a drive along the Mother Road (Route 66)? One of the kitschiest stops is Hackberry General Store, located in the former mining town of Hackberry. If you drive too quickly, you’ll miss it, as there’s no signage. Stop inside for a smorgasbord of historic signs and artifacts, not to mention a root beer bar. Outside, expect old-timey Pegasus gas pumps, rusted-over Model As from the early 1900s, and animal head skeletons — it’s an especially Instagram-worthy stop.

8. World’s Tallest Kachina Doll, Carefree

Kachina dolls have long been a tradition among the Hopi tribes, and hold a spot of spiritual significance for the Navajo as well. While most are small enough to hold in your hand, the world’s tallest version, which stands 39 feet tall, resides in Carefree. It was completed in 1970 using a mixture of concrete and steel and weighs 14.5 tons. And while you’re in the neighborhood, plan to stop at the nearby world’s largest sundial, a 62-foot sundial that points to the north star.

The Copper Courier Jill Schildhouse

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and was republished at The Copper Courier under a Creative Commons license. Angry Bear Blog believes it can reproduce the article also as it has not changed any part of it and gives credit to the prior publishers of it. Angry Bear neither profits from the article reproduction.