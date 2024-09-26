The 2020 Election’s Biggest Villains is Back and is Again Messing with the USPS

Angry Bear | September 26, 2024 8:00 am



Louis DeJoy, the Trump-appointed head of the United States Postal Service (USPS), is screwing with the 2024 election. His failure could impact the outcome of a close election. If it is close. With the help of a former NC postmaster and Steve Hutkins of Save the Post Office, we have been tracking the lack of progress with the USPS.

Keep in mind, the USPS goal is to deliver mail to every segment of the population, no matter where they live, and on a timely basis. That goal has been disrupted many times over by political interests who believe they could make it better “if” and those who are advocating against it and stymieing it efforts. Brief summation below.

“Dejoy has faced criticism and calls to step down since 2020, after he instituted so-called reforms that he claimed were meant to modernize the postal system but ended up slowing down mail delivery,” the New Republic reporter notes.

“Critics believe Dejoy is deliberately undermining the Postal Service to push a privatization agenda and have been urging Biden to fire him for years. This would be difficult to do, but it is not, as some claim, impossible. In any case, Dejoy’s lack of action has led to mail remaining slower than ever and even getting worse.”

There are a lot of people clamoring for the firing of Postmaster General Louis Dejoy who was appointed by the USPS Board of Governors. The same people are wanting President Biden to exercise his power as President and fire him. It can not be done directly.

The Board of Governors is independent of the President’s authority. The Postmaster General is selected from the USPS Board of Governors by the very same Board. The Board was made independent of outside authority so as to eliminate any political interference. Only five governors may be from one political party. They server for a period of seven years. Four of the governors shall be chosen solely based on their demonstrated ability in managing organizations or corporations (in either the public or private sector) that employ at least 50,000 employees.

Only the USPS Board of Directors can directly fire the Postmaster General. I am not sure what is holding the USPS Board back as there is a majority of them from one party. Then too, if Dejoy causes delivery issues, then he is responsible due to all the changes made to the USPS. WE are approximately two months away from a Presidential Election. Who bears the responsibility if mail delivery is delayed for mail-in votes?

Some things to keep in mind.

The mail must be delivered everywhere. There are no demands on efficiency of doing so. Louis wants to streamline a process having inherent inefficiencies by law and by design. People live where they live and the US Mail will be delivered to where they live.

Dejoy is from distribution and should know better.

