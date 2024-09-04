Anyone Watching Catlin Clark’s Rookie Year?

Bill Haskell | September 4, 2024 12:59 pm



If not, you should be . . .

The concentration is on Catlin and how to stop her. Opposing players are using tactics as simple as running into her and knocking her down. Tangling arms and wrestling the ball away are in vogue to disrupt her play. Since it is pro-basketball, more is allowed. Still, the fouls are called . . .

Catlin Clark is an economic asset to women’s basketball. The crowds turn out to games when their teams play the Indiana Fever and Catlin. Her demise would hurt all the team’s attendance and resulting profits also.

Home games attendance has been double what they were in 2023. Away game attendance has also increased dramatically as reported by WNBA, “Indiana Fever attendance 2024: Caitlin Clark effect generating historic WNBA attendance, revenue.

2023 the Fever had the second-lowest average home attendance in the WNBA at 4,067 tickets sold per game (Beyond Womens Sports. The 2023 numbers were a significant improvement over Fever attendance in 2022 (1,776 per game).

All of which has changed since Clark’s arrival. Catlin was drafted by Indiana with the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Resulting ticket sales for the WNBA increased by 93 percent. Other WNBA teams had to start relocating their home games against the Fever to bigger arenas. What an economic boost for women’s basketball.

I have to admit, it would be fun to watch Catlin play.

Before I went into the Marine Corps in 68, I played street ball, YMCA ball, high school and a semester of college. At six feet I could get over the rim. My average 12 points per game was good enough to play. Good enough to dream. Best game, I scored 3 points. All I did was carry the ball and pass. My target was to one guy who scored 40 points as well as the other. I could hit from the top of the key if needed.

No three pointer, no carrying the ball like I see today, etc. We had real hoops and nets and referees though. No bushel baskets nailed to a wooden backboard.

To watch Catlin play (TV) just awesome. That player can hit from well outside the key. The backward pass to herself or another player forces the defense to anticipate and guess what is next. Go too far to one side and she is around you on the other side. Get too close and Catlin either passes the ball left or right or goes around you on one side.

It is pretty obvious the opposing players are not used to the style of play Catlin presents. Next year will be a different year and I am confident the other teams will adapt to her style of play. Then too, Catlin will bring different skills next year also as she adapts.

Indiana Fever attendance 2024: Caitlin Clark effect generating historic WNBA attendance, revenue sportsnaut