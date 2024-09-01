An Ideal Neighborhood to Live In . . .

Bill Haskell | September 1, 2024 12:57 pm



Just to be clear in presentation, everything above “Kareem’s (My) Take” is taken from the New York Magazine (Ed Kilgore). This post is meant to feature Kareem Abdul-Jabars; opinion on what he sees and interprets from the picture (JPeg).

I agree with Kareem’s views and subscribe to his site. It is hard to imagine there are those amongst us who support such racist views. This has to be a historical apex as titled by author Ed Kilgore.

Trump Xenophobia Reaches Its Apex in Racist Campaign Post (New York Magazine)

Kareem’s (My) Take: Campaigns don’t get more directly racist than this. Note the homes in Trump’s ideal neighborhood: They look like mini plantation houses, they celebrate conformity by living in nearly identical buildings, and they’re devoid of people. Perfection.

Ah, but under Harris, it’s like World War Z, but with people of color. For some reason, they’ll be crowding into Trump’s model home neighborhoods and sitting around drinking from cups. Scary stuff.

Note also, that the Trump ad uses his last name but for Harris, they use her first name. This is typical sexism in trying to diminish the authority of a woman by using her first name. It also ties into the GOP’s campaign to portray her name as somehow foreign and difficult to pronounce, therefore not truly American.

Trump’s ideal neighborhood is everyone living in fear of women and people not exactly like them. I guess that’s why there’s no one outside.