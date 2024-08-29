Robert Waldmann | August 29, 2024 6:24 pm



This is a second hand story about my brother in law’s experience in a Giant (TM) Supermarket checkout line (I guess he should guest post this). He saw someone checking out wearing a Trump Shirt and started a conversation (he’s like that) mentioning that he was voting for Harris. The Trump supporter said that BIden and Harris had accomplished nothing. When my brother in law (politely I’m sure) noted that he disagreed. The Trump supporters (plural including Giant employee) were not convinced. One asked if he liked an open border. He said it is now very hard to seek asylum. He was asked “where do you get your news?”

In the USA we know that we have very different opinions about facts. We know they depend on which news sources we trust. It should be possible settle these disagreements shouldn’t it (sarcasm in case it wasn’t clear). I get my news from progressive blogs and the MSM. However in this case one can check at The Whitehouse

“President Biden believes we must secure our border. That is why today, he announced executive actions to bar migrants who cross our Southern border unlawfully from receiving asylum. These actions will be in effect when high levels of encounters at the Southern Border exceed our ability to deliver timely consequences, as is the case today. ”

Should settle the question. This is a “fact sheet” not the actual executive order. This is not just, possibly false, assertion that something has been done — it is doing it (the original Feank Austin definition of “perfomative”).

www.whitehouse.gov is avaiable to Customs and Border Control agents — they see the proclamation they must obey. Of course they received the order through different channels. At this point, sticking with “where do you get your news” is real tinfoil hat conspiracy theorizing.

Also this doesn’t matter. Nor does the fact that encounters at the border have fallen in half and are now at Trump presidency levels (numbers are boring anyway)

Instead many people will be convinced by the Trump ad with alarming video of dark people streaming over the border (recorded in 2018).

But we have to try.