Bill Haskell | August 16, 2024 8:00 am



by Ten Bears

August 9, 2024 in g’da said

Fifty Years Ago last night, Aug 8th, President Nixon shocked the country & the world in a lengthy address at 9pm est where he announced his resignation, effective the next day. It felt like the system was working. But I’m not sure it was

We dropped the ball, my generation, we stopped The War! Our War. Viet Nam

But we didn’t stop War. We forced Nixon to accountability. Whoopee! Nixon quit, The War is Over! Let’s finish our law degrees, cut our hair, and buy BMWs and million dollar houses on the High Desert! It felt like the system was working

We stopped The War. Our War. Viet Nam. But we didn’t stop War. We finished our law degrees and bought overpriced McMansions, and left the machinations in place, notably Bush/Carlyle, Cheney/Haliburton and Rumsfeld/etal, that led to the Authoritarian State – Fascist State – we are about to, if not have, become

We dropped the ball ~ it’s time to pass the torch