The Truth Social poll and Trump’s market value

Joel Eissenberg | August 2, 2024 9:50 am



While I do check in from time to time at 538, it turns out that Truth Social share prices are a useful metric for Trump’s popularity, at least where it matters:“The value of Trump’s stake in the corporate owner of Truth Social has dropped by $900 million since Vice President Kamala Harris entered the race for the White House on July 21. Trump Media & Technology Group’s share price has tumbled by about 23% since then, including another sharp drop on Thursday amid a broader market selloff.“The value of Trump’s dominant stake in the conservative social media company stood at just over $4 billion as of July 19, the final trading day before President Joe Biden exited the race and endorsed Harris. It has since dropped to about $3.1 billion.”You have to keep in mind that Truth Social is a meme stock. It’s never made money and has negative asset values. It exists primarily as a conduit for bribery money. Now, the betting is that he won’t be president again, so why continue to bribe him.