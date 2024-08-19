Super Blue Moon Tonight?

Bill Haskell | August 19, 2024 1:01 pm



If the skies are clear tonight by you, it may be interesting to look to the sky to see the Moon. Supposedly it is blue, full, and what is called a super moon.

What is a super blue moon and why is it so rare?

What is so special about the August 19 super blue moon. It is exactly a combination of three elements . . . a full moon, a supermoon, and a blue moon at the same time.

According to NASA, tonight’s combination is quite ‘irregular’ and only occurs once every 10 years on average. It can also be as long as 20 years between super blue moons. Despite the last one being in August 2023, NASA is predicting we won’t see it again until January and March 2037, which is another reason why you won’t want to miss it (Picture: Getty Images).

Maybe some music to go along with it? High Flying Birds – Blue Moon Rising, Billie Holiday – Blue Moon, or the Marcel version of Blue Moon? Maybe the original Ted Fio Rito (1934–Muzzy Marcellino, vocal) Blue Moon? Depends on what you like.

It is worth taking a look at tonight if your skies are clear like they will be for sure in AZ.

