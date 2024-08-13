Producer prices remain tame

NewDealdemocrat | August 13, 2024 10:13 am



– by New Deal democrat

Producer prices for final demand (blue) rose 0.1% in July, while upstream raw commodity prices (red) rose 0.7%, close to their highest monthly increases in the past two years:

In the larger pre-pandemic scheme of things, the one month rise in commodity prices is not a matter of concern at this point.

On a YoY basis, final demand producer prices are up 2.2%, while raw commodity prices are up 1.5%:

Like all other prices except for imputed shelter costs, this is well within the Fed’s target range. We’ll see how this pans out for consumer prices tomorrow.

The Bonddad Blog

“April producer prices reflect some building pressure from a strong economy with full employment,” Angry Bear by New Deal democrat