Kroger Engages in Theater – Kabuki Style

Bill Haskell | August 22, 2024 2:53 pm



“Kabuki is a form of classical theater in Japan known for its elaborate costumes and dynamic acting. Phrases such as Kabuki theater, kabuki dance, or kabuki play are sometimes used in political discourse to describe an event characterized more by showmanship than by content.”

Maybe I am wrong in calling it such. The style of play occurring between the two companies and the management give ne the impression of such.

If you have been following along and reading my posts over the last couple of years, you would have known I have been watching the Kroger and Albertson Kabuki theater play out. All the elements are there. One player in trouble, play around with investment firm Cerberus, rescued by another, sell off some business to make it happen, two companies merge and control a larger segment of the grocery business. And the heads of the businesses walk away with $millions. Great results if you are allowed to do it.

Except, the constitutionality of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and its Chair Lina Khan ongoing administrative proceedings blocking Kroger’s proposed $24.6 billion merger with Albertsons Companies, Inc. is being challenged by Kroger in the Southern District of Ohio. Wow, no leap directly to SCOTUS?

As “the deep dive” calls it, this legal battle “underscores a significant confrontation between corporate America and federal regulatory authorities, with far-reaching implications for the boundaries of executive power and administrative law.”