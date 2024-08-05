High taxes for thee but not for me

Joel Eissenberg | August 5, 2024 12:39 pm



Everybody knows that California is a “high-tax” state, right? Well, yes and no. Depends on where you are on the food chain.If your household is the top 1%, then California tax rates are 2nd highest, while Texas and Florida are 43rd and 50th, respectively.OTOH, if your household income is in the second quintile as a % of family income, things change:“California is about average, with a tax rate lower than either Texas or Florida. Texas has the ninth highest tax rate in the country if you’re working class.”There are at least ten red states with tax rates higher than California for working class families. Why doesn’t the MSM publish this? Because their overlords are in the top 1%?Kevin Drum has the receipts: