Commentaries by Two of My Fav Writers

Bill Haskell | August 1, 2024 7:15 am



Two interesting commentaries up next. One by Prof. Heather Cox-Richardson (Letters from an American) and the other from Joyce Vance (Civil Discourse). I read them both after I read the commentaries from our own writers.

The topic by both should not be surprising. Both are discussing Trumps breakdown when asked questions about his beliefs on race. Yes, I stopped just short of calling Trump a racist. What was once spoken in privacy, Trump has opened the door up with his attacking black journalists questioning his past statements. But then his family has a history of discrimination going back decades.

I hope he keeps babbling away as he will convince more people to vote for Kamala Harris. I know I will . . . and did not need any convincing as I was already there.