Are cars unaffordable?
Apparently, JD Vance thinks so.*
Not to go all anecdotal here, but in 1981, I bought my first car, a brand-new Mazda GLC hatchback, for $5770. In 2024 dollars, that’s $20,000. It had no radio, no air conditioning and no passenger-side sun visor.
My most recent car purchase was a 2013 Honda Fit four-door, which I bought for $15,000. It has a radio and CD player, cruise control, air conditioning, front and side-door air bags and both driver- and passenger-side sun visors. So way more car for less money (real dollars).
Kevin Drum has a post with actual, you know, data. He plots the average cost of a new car as a percent of average household income and shows that the trendline has been flat for over 30 years.
JD Vance isn’t just weird, he’s unmoored from reality. While that makes him a good fit for the Trump ticket, he’s not the sort of Vice President America needs.
*What Vance actually said was “Thanks to Kamala Harris’s spending policies, the average new car costs nearly $50,000 a year.” Not only does an average new car not cost $50K/yr, but the VPOTUS does not set spending policies. If Biden committed a gaffe like that, there would be bleats all over the MSM that he should step down because of dementia.
Cars are not unaffordable in 2024
I did a quick search on Bing and got this…
How Much Does a New Car Cost Right Now? The average price for a new vehicle was $48,389 in May 2024 — just about the same as the revised price in April ($48,368), but about $442 lower than the year-over-year price.
Seems like Mr. Vance’s comment, “…the average new car costs nearly $50,000 a year.” is pretty accurate. As for the spending policies of an administration, you may not have noticed because VPOTUS hasn’t been around much, but there is an election coming and this sort of rhetoric is quite common. Hope that help!
@Barry,
LOL! Vance is completely wrong and so are you. Your link does not show that the average price of a car is $48K a year. It shows that the average price of a car is $48K this year.
As for the comment about the spending policies of the administration, you may not have noticed but the VPOTUS has *nothing* to do with the Biden Administration spending policies. But this sort of nonsense is quite common from the Trump/Vance campaign.
Hope that helps!
Of course Vance is a deceiver; but car prices are not as benign as the chart shows, because the typical American does not have an average income. The typical American has a median income, which is considerably lower, because of the last several decades’ upward transfer of wealth and income;
A proper comparison would then require that you also find the median new car price. I could not find it. Of course, you would then also need to understand whether consumers have changed their behavior in retaining used cars.
I also note there are an increasing number of buyers increasing the cost of their pickups with a lift package. Is that part of price, or are third party packages out of the scope of the data. Given that it is clearly a choice, it seems to me it says something about affordability.