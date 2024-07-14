When a bug is a feature

Joel Eissenberg | July 14, 2024 5:12 am



As a subject in the Moderna phase III COVID vaccine trial, I wasn’t told whether I’d get the vaccine or a placebo. Indeed, neither my nurse nor the doctor overseeing the trial knew which subjects got which. It was a double-blind trial.12 hours after the second jab, I started experiencing a headache, muscle and joint pain, and a mild fever, so I knew I was in the vaccine arm of the trial. Indeed, the physician overseeing the trial admitted that there wasn’t much point in blinding it because everyone who got the vaccine knew it.I was glad for two reasons: (1) I got vaccinated early in the pandemic and (2) the symptoms told me I’d mounted a significant immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. I independently confirmed that by having my serum tested by a lab in Utah.Turns out, the unpleasant side effects of the vaccine are a good sign, according to a paper published in Annals of Internal Medicine:“People who experienced such symptoms as chills, tiredness, headaches, and feeling unwell after receiving a SARS-CoV-2 messenger RNA vaccine had higher blood levels of neutralizing antibodies, which might play a role in protecting people from COVID-19 infection, according to data published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. The data were based on a prospective cohort study of 363 participants in the US who were vaccinated in 2021 and self-reported their symptoms.“The levels of neutralizing antibodies were roughly 1.5 times higher as soon as 1 month and at least 6 months later. Objective biomarker data from 147 participants showed that larger changes in skin temperature and heart rate after vaccination were associated with higher levels of neutralizing antibodies and supported the findings involving self-reported symptoms.“These results “may be relevant in addressing negative attitudes toward vaccine side effects, which are a barrier to vaccine uptake,” the researchers wrote.”I recommend taking a couple of Advil about six hours after the jab to blunt the unpleasant side effects.