Trump can’t (and won’t) stop pushing violent rhetoric, images . . . Talk about the Shooting Here

July 13, 2024 9:56 pm



Why Trump can’t (and won’t) stop pushing violent rhetoric and images, msnbc.com, Steve Benen, April 2024

Around this time four years ago, Donald Trump used social media to promote a video in which one of his supporters said, “The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.” The then-president’s team claimed at the time that he watched the clip before sharing it with the public.

A month later, Trump promoted a different video in which a man in a golf cart with Trump campaign gear was seen shouting, “White power.” The racist language wasn’t hidden deep within a long video: It was audible roughly 10 seconds into the clip.

The back-to-back incidents left the political world with a couple of straightforward options: Either the then-president was promoting disgusting content he agreed with, or he was peddling videos he hadn’t watched, apparently indifferent to the message he was endorsing.

Four years later, the question lingers. NBC News reported: