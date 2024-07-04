Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima. Safe 4th of July Angry Bear readers and Writers.
In Pictures: The 4th of July Through the Years, by Luke Ryan, 4 July 2022, SOFREP
Clicking on the SOFREP link will take you to the site where you can get some history and more pictures depicting the 4th of July over the years. As an XMarine Sergeant I am hoping I am allowed to use this picture.
Have a safe 4th of July holiday Angry Bears. I will see you on Thursday.
This Air Force vet has been to the Iwo Jima Memorial and seen the parade.
Happy Independence Day!
paddy:
Thank you and take care. We do like you . . . sometimes