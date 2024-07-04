Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima. Safe 4th of July Angry Bear readers and Writers.

Bill Haskell | July 4, 2024 6:20 am



In Pictures: The 4th of July Through the Years, by Luke Ryan, 4 July 2022, SOFREP

Clicking on the SOFREP link will take you to the site where you can get some history and more pictures depicting the 4th of July over the years. As an XMarine Sergeant I am hoping I am allowed to use this picture.

Have a safe 4th of July holiday Angry Bears. I will see you on Thursday.