Paul Dans departs, the Trump campaign disavows Project 2025. We knew nothing . . .

Bill Haskell | July 30, 2024 7:08 pm



Important Alert: Update on Project 2025, Civil Discourse

Claiming in a press release that they had “nothing to do” with Project 2025 and that it wasn’t “associated with the campaign or the President in any way.”

In what appeared to be a closely related action to Paul Dans departure, the Trump campaign disavowed Project 2025. Of course not, Heritage Foundation took this on its own without the Republican party’s knowledge. Yeah, right . ..

“This afternoon, Project 2025 director Paul Dans stepped down at the Heritage Foundation. Reportedly, the Trump campaign applied pressure to stop Project 2025. They’ve been taking a shellacking over it since early voices (like ours here at Civil Discourse) that were focusing on it caught on fire. Recently, there’s been mention of it everywhere, including from both President Biden and Vice President Harris.”

Joyce Vance: Despite the campaign’s claim that “Reports of Project 2025’s demise would be greatly welcomed,” the goals of Project 2025 still, still (will emphasis by AB) align closely with Trump’s own plans. Politically speaking, Project 2025 became such an albatross around his neck that he had to find a way to distance himself. And perhaps it’s a convenient opportunity to reassert control over personnel for his new administration. The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 website said that it was in charge of vetting people for political appointment. So, Trump may have killed two birds with one stone here. But don’t be deceived, whatever Trump’s public reaction to the massive negative publicity Project 2025 has generated, it’s unlikely his plans for the country have changed.

In the July 18 edition of the newsletter, we learned that Kevin Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation, said he knew Trump was lying about Project 2025.

