Misspelling the Topic and Point of your Attack

Bill Haskell | July 6, 2024 2:24 pm



One has to wonder whether the misspelling is purposely done to attract attention or is a true misspelling of dementia. If you can not spell it correctly, how can you accuse a successful president who sidestepped a pandemic, kept a nation going during the pandemic, and has many other accomplishments over the past years.

Pennsylvania Billboard Claims Joe Biden Has Dementia, Spells It Wildly Wrong, – Newsweek

This is getting pretty wild as the naysayers are resorting to various attacks and have problems in making their points.



And what did Trump do for the nation? Mainly he left a $2+ trillion deficit for the nation.