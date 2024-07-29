Marx’s Fetters and the Realm of Freedom: a remedial reading — part 2.0
Book proposal: Marx’s Fetters and the Realm of Freedom: a remedial reading — part 2.0
The second part of my book proposal is a chapter outline and summary. I will be doing that on the installment plan, one chapter at a time. Below is a table of contents:
- Fetters/Der Gefesselte Marx
- Ambivalence
- Inversion
- Alienated labour and disposable time
- Pauperism and “minus-labour”
- From sufficiency to planned obsolescence… and back?
- The revolutionary class
- A nation is really rich if the working day is 6 hours rather than twelve.
- The return of disposable time: time filled with the presence of the now