Marx’s Fetters and the Realm of Freedom: a remedial reading — part 2.0

Sandwichman | July 29, 2024 4:53 pm

Book proposal: Marx’s Fetters and the Realm of Freedom: a remedial reading — part 2.0

The second part of my book proposal is a chapter outline and summary. I will be doing that on the installment plan, one chapter at a time. Below is a table of contents:

  1. Fetters/Der Gefesselte Marx
  2. Ambivalence
  3. Inversion
  4. Alienated labour and disposable time
  5. Pauperism and “minus-labour”
  6. From sufficiency to planned obsolescence… and back?
  7. The revolutionary class
  8. A nation is really rich if the working day is 6 hours rather than twelve.
  9. The return of disposable time: time filled with the presence of the now
