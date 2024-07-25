Global Climate Crisis Topics

Climate Change

Four Climate and Decarbonization Commentaries by Professor Joel Eissenberg

1. Geoengineering and the global climate crisisAngry Bear Global heating continues unabated. While decarbonizing our energy sources is certainly important, it is too late to prevent global disaster. 

2. Why do we need carbon capture?Angry Bear Yesterday, I posted about geoengineering the oceans as a promising form of carbon capture. But why do we need carbon capture at all? Can’t we just conserve our way out of global warming?

3. More thoughts on carbon captureAngry Bear Analogies are risky things, but I think there’s a useful analogy between (1) the belief that global conservation is a sufficient antidote to rising atmospheric CO2 and (2) the belief that herd immunity is a sufficient antidote to pandemics.

4. Chemical Sequestration of Atmospheric CO2 through AlkalinizationAngry Bear I’ve mentioned previously the hypothesis that iron fertilization of the ocean and consequent phytoplankton blooms is one feasible method to achieve global carbon capture. Small-scale experiments have been done already. 

