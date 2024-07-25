Global Climate Crisis Topics

Angry Bear | July 25, 2024 7:45 am



Four Climate and Decarbonization Commentaries by Professor Joel Eissenberg

A collection of Joel Eissenberg’s posts. Read only.

1. Geoengineering and the global climate crisis – Angry Bear Global heating continues unabated. While decarbonizing our energy sources is certainly important, it is too late to prevent global disaster.

2. Why do we need carbon capture? – Angry Bear Yesterday, I posted about geoengineering the oceans as a promising form of carbon capture. But why do we need carbon capture at all? Can’t we just conserve our way out of global warming?

3. More thoughts on carbon capture – Angry Bear Analogies are risky things, but I think there’s a useful analogy between (1) the belief that global conservation is a sufficient antidote to rising atmospheric CO2 and (2) the belief that herd immunity is a sufficient antidote to pandemics.

4. Chemical Sequestration of Atmospheric CO2 through Alkalinization – Angry Bear I’ve mentioned previously the hypothesis that iron fertilization of the ocean and consequent phytoplankton blooms is one feasible method to achieve global carbon capture. Small-scale experiments have been done already.