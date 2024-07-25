Former Michigan Congressional Representative returns to Michigan after a Decade . . . to run

Bill Haskell | July 25, 2024 7:00 am



I lived in Michigan for twenty-something years in the district Mike was our House Representative (8th Congressional District). Mike was mediocre at best and followed the Republican line. Republicans controlled the House and the Senate and the Governorship the majority of the time. Michigan lost approximately 800,000 jobs during that time as well as industry.

Since Mike is running for Senator, I will be portraying his past as a Congressional Representative as many, more than likely forgot what he did and did not do. He is running against Elissa Slotkin who is more up to date and someone I supported when she first ran.

March 29, 2014: Michigan Rep. Mike Rogers is not seeking reelection to Congress, ending a 14-year career in Washington. Rogers, the 50-year-old chairman of the House Intelligence Committee joins Cumulus, the talk radio company.

“As I close this chapter please know that I am not finished with the effort to bring back American ‘exceptionalism,’” Rogers said in a note to supporters. “Not in the sense of a great notion, but in the sense of impacting the hopes and dreams of a great nation and her people. You may have lost my vote in Congress but not my voice. I look forward to building on our successes and confronting America’s challenges together.”

That is one side of the story. Another side of the story says Mike was to run for Senator. He did not run in 2014. or in later years until proposing to do so now with the retirement of Stabenow. Must be that Trump endorsement? Mike comes back to Michigan in 2023 and could be called a Carpetbagger after his long absence from Michigan.

Here is some history on Mike Rogers while he was a member of the House or Representatives for Michigan and Livingston County. As taken from Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood: Job Killer on the Loose! rogers watch.

More to come . . .

“Mike Rogers really enjoys talking about “defending” small business from the “job-killing” actions taken by the oogey-boogey Democrats:

Leaving aside the healthy dose of hyperbole — and the fact that Michigan has lost roughly 860,000 jobs since Mr. Rogers first went to Washington in 2000 — you’d think that he would be willing to support a bill that supports small business.

Well, you’d be wrong.

Mr. Rogers voted AGAINST the Small Business Lending Funding Act of 2010 (H.R. 539).

The House concurred in the Senate amendment to H.R. 5297, to create the Small Business Lending Fund Program to direct the Secretary of the Treasury to make capital investments in eligible institutions in order to increase the availability of credit for small businesses and to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to provide tax incentives for small business job creation, by a yea-and-nay vote of 237 yeas to 187 nays, Roll No. 539. [emphasis added]

While it’s a safe bet that Mr. Rogers will come up with some emotion-filled excuse for saying no, the fact is that America’s small businesses in a tough situation.

At a Federal Reserve meeting in July 2010, Fed Governor Elizabeth A. Duke discussed the importance of support for small business in a larger context:

Finding solutions to small business financing issues is not only an important component of the economic recovery, it is also important to the restoration of communities that have been hard-hit by foreclosures and job losses.

In other words, when small businesses get a little help with financing, they can hire more people.

When you see Mr. Rogers,* be sure to ask him why he voted against small business owners and private sector job creation.

*Just kidding! You won’t be seeing Mr. Rogers in the district this fall unless you pay for the privilege. He’s too busy to talk to actual voters… or his opponent, Lance Enderle.”

