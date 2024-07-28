Contrast of Biden’s Last Act
As taken from The Atlantic’s David Frum to which I subscribe.
Bidens address explains why he was relinquishing power by marking himself as a modern Cincinnatus in actions . . . and his Republican rival as a new Catiline.
Two political myths inspired the dreams and haunted the nightmares of the Founders of the American republic. Both these foundational myths were learned from the history and literature of the ancient Romans.
The story? Cincinnatus was the name of a man who accepted supreme power in the state to meet a temporary emergency. Then he relinquished that power to return to his farm when the emergency passed. George Washington modeled his public image on the legend of Cincinnatus. He was depicted in contemporary art and literature “the Cincinnatus of the West.” Lord Byron praised him in a famous poem of the day.
Against the bright legacy of Cincinnatus, the Founders contrasted the sinister character of Catiline: a man of depraved sexual appetites who reached almost the pinnacle of power and then exploited populist passions to overthrow the constitution, gain wealth, and pay his desperately pressing debts. Alexander Hamilton invoked Catiline to inveigh against his detested political adversary, Aaron Burr:
He is bankrupt beyond redemption except by the plunder of his country. His public principles have no other spring or aim than his own aggrandisement … If he can, he will certainly disturb our institutions to secure to himself permanent power and with it wealth … He is truly the Cataline of America.
President Joe Biden’s speech last night adapted the story of Cincinnatus saying . . .
“Nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition.”
By presenting the next election as a stark choice between, on the one side, “honesty, decency, respect, freedom, justice, and democracy” and, on the other side, the opposites of those things, Biden cast his chief political adversary in the ancient role of Catiline.
Biden’s act of renunciation gives power to his words of denunciation. He demonstrated he cared about something higher than personal ambition. The president became more credible when he accused his chief opponent of caring for nothing other than personal ambition. By surrendering the power he had once hoped to keep, Biden condemned by contrast the predecessor who clung to the power he’d lost. Biden’s July 24 rebuked Trump’s January 6.
The names and stories of Cincinnatus and Catiline are no longer well remembered. But their symbolism survives even after the details have blurred: self first versus country first; appetite versus conscience; ego versus law.
The last act of the drama decides how the whole show will be remembered. Biden gave 50 years of his life to public service. It was a career of highs and lows, victories and defeats—all of it now backlit by the glow of its magnificent end.
“We forced grandpa to hand the keys to the car over after he injured a child on a bicycle, but didn’t notice. He is a hero for only fighting us for only two weeks before realizing we had already taken his keys.”
You guys are too much!
Bob:
Now you get to contend with me. This was nothing short of a power play by a few to push Biden aside. He is not known for what he says as much as what he does and did over the last 4 years. He was never a great speaker and he should have known better than to do a speech when so tired and converse with a liar and a fraud.
I for one have followed him since early 2000s because of his stance on Student Loans not being dischargeable. What Obama could not do in 2008, Biden did in 2020 during a serious crisis as serious as 2008. I do not remember Biden offering up SS to secure the passage of his plans, as someone else did
The manner in which this overthrow (choose another word if you like) denigrating him and ignoring his accomplishments because he was flummoxed by a liar, a fraud, and a swindler is sad. All because he was old.
Where were they when trump was running the nation while he set in play a tax policy that we have to address in 2025? They did not know? That would be laughable.
There was no danger with Biden as implied by your comment. If numerous people appointed by trump said “no” to trump which they did, why do you believe Biden was a danger? His staff was not a bunch of yes people as were the trump staff in many cases..
There was no danger. Indeed, there was a real chance, he would perform in the same manner over the next 4 years as he did with the nation over the last 4 years. We shit-canned a good person because he did not look young, vibrant, and fumbled with his speaking in public.