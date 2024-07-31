Boomers were the yuppies, not the hippies
The “baby boom” began in 1946 and ended in 1964. I’m a boomer. In fact, I was born in the mathematical center of the baby boom. I was 14 when Woodstock happened.
Boomers have been credited (or blamed) for the tumultuous ‘60s of civil rights and hippie fame. But that’s anachronistic. Here’s Louis Manand in his recent New Yorker article “What happened to the yuppie?”
“Most of the baby boomers had nothing to do with the civil-rights movement or the launch of the women’s-liberation movement, and only a few who were born before 1950 had much to do with the antiwar movement. When the first U.S. combat troops were deployed to Vietnam, in 1965, the oldest baby boomers were nineteen, and still in college*. The youngest were not yet one, and teething. On the other hand, the yuppies, if we define them as people between twenty-five and thirty-nine in 1984, were indeed baby boomers. The yuppie, not the hippie, is the baby boom’s contribution to American social history.
“ . . . [Jerry] Rubin was famous as a co-founder, with Abbie Hoffman, of the Youth International Party, the Yippies, in 1967, and as a leading participant in several iconic Vietnam-era protests, including the mass march on the Pentagon, in 1967, and the demonstrations at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, in 1968. He was one of the Chicago Seven, whose trial arose out of those demonstrations, and was convicted, in 1970, of crossing state lines to incite a riot. (All the convictions were overturned on appeal.) not one of the defendants in the Chicago Seven trial was a baby boomer. Rubin was born in 1938. Hoffman was born in 1936.”
So the baby boomers were not the drivers of American social consciousness that some have painted them. They were the drivers of American avarice, the “greed is good” life philosophy. They are the generation of cynicism, not the generation of civic virtue. I don’t believe in tarring every member of a generation with the same brush, but if we want to credit historical periods to generational traits, that’s the historical reality.
*actually, most boomers didn’t go to college
I’ve seen this confusion a lot. Boomers remember the civil rights movement, the anti-war protests and all that great rock music, but they were the consumers, not the creators. Maybe I should say “we”, because I’m a boomer myself.
Yep. I remember it, and as they say, if you remember it, you weren’t there. And I wasn’t.
” . . . they were the consumers, not the creators.”
Which I guess justifies posting this on an Econ blog.
Too of that mathematical oddity, this has long been a complaint of mine. To my experience there are/should be three if not five distinct “generations” ~ at least two if not three distinct generations of “hippies” the eldest as noted I have as little in common with as the yuppies: Michael J Fox in the Reagan years
And yet, some of my favored authors (and musicians), those who influenced my worldview: Kesey and Kerouac, Thompson and Wolfe, the whole sixties Peace Love and Dope atmosphere of “we could change the world” was/were of that elder, not-boomer generation
Not old enough to actually have been a “hippie” yet too old for what followed …
@Ten,
I was an avid reader of Kesey and Wolfe, the gonzo journalism thing. Never owned a motorcycle, never tried LSD.
Boomers were enabled by, not creators of, that mythos. OTOH, boomers own The Bonfire of the Vanities, I guess. Although as a grad student, all that exhilaration passed me by. I had to read about it years later.
My folks were end of Silent Era, born 1943 and 1944. They graduated from college in the Boston area 1965 and 1966 (Mom with HRC’s class, dad was John Kerry’s band leader at Hahvahd). Neither of them ever smoked weed, and they were a year early for the Summer of Love, making all Boomers too young to get credit for Civil Rights and Woodstock etc.
@Chris,
If you read my post, you’ll see that it makes exactly that point.
Best of times, the worst of times. Two kids I did scouts with were KIA in Vietnam.
I was sophomore in college spring 1970.
Cambodia, and Kent State. The anti war movement on campus shut down colleges and universities faster and tighter than Trump on covid.
Even more conservative tech colleges where the engineers lusted for defense work and deferments shut down.
On civil rights, the up and coming boomers in the workplace helped or hindered the new ways.
We had the best of everything, including muscle cars, the draft, the war, rock and roll, and all around we are cool!