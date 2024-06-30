The Gish Gallop Tactic Used by Trump

Angry Bear | June 30, 2024 2:43 pm



The particular tactic used by trump has a name for it. Gish Gallop which is a technique, named after the creationist Duane Gish who employed it, whereby someone argues a cause by hurling as many different half-truths and no-truths into a very short space of time so that their opponent cannot hope to combat each point in real time. This leaves some points unanswered and allows the original speaker to try and claim his opponent lacks the counter-arguments.

This was introduced by a commenter named MikeyB who was commenting on the trump methodology in talking to Biden. This was no debate and it totally unregulated except for running out of time. Net time, the moderators should interfere with trumps running of the mouth with lies.



MikeyB: Well, that wasn’t pretty. Trump’s technique worked great and would have worked even if President Biden wasn’t sick. That means Trump will use it again. Here is a counter for that “debate” technique that could even turn it mercilessly back on Trump. I’ve been putting the below comment in social media to explain what happened.