Biden finalizes rule opening up Obamacare to DACA recipients

Angry Bear | May 4, 2024 7:30 am



by Megan Messerly

One more ACA rule was finalized by Biden today. Not something huge in numbers; but something which will impact a few thousand people. People who were allowed to stay in the US or under a program called. Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA.

A coalition of states, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina, West Virginia, Kansas and Mississippi argue the rule oversteps the “scope of executive power.” 5th COA agreed with them . . . no surprise there. Biden proposed a new rule for DACA recipient’s which was also declared illegal. The court allowed current recipients to remain in the US

On October 31, 2022, the DACA Rule rescinded and replaced the 2012 DACA memo. All current grants of DACA and advance parole issued under the 2012 DACA memo remain valid. Applications to renew DACA are now governed by the DACA Rule.

Most recently, President Joe Biden on Friday announced a final rule opening up Obamacare plans to tens of thousands of immigrants who came to the United States as children but do not qualify for government health insurance because they lack legal status. Approximately, one hundred thousand people enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program can sign up for subsidized healthcare plans This being through the health insurance marketplace over the next year under the rule the Biden administration proposed last year.

So far everything is working in the right direction. This is kind of a big deal when the US will cover people for free or a small amount. Europe is more open than the US on healthcare. This is the beginning of a bigger step.