Been In and Out of Angry Bear

Bill Haskell | May 8, 2024 11:30 pm



And somewhat blind. Several months ago, I had an operation on my one eye to fix the retina. My eye surgeon and doctor was Derek Kunimoto. I was happy to have him as I know how thorough the Japanese can be having worked with them for years. I was Kunimoto-San’s last surgical patient. As he left and I was half doped up, I called out his name and he said “Yes.” I said “thank you.”

WE had some good conversation about Asia and Japan.

I have had three more operations afterwards on both eyes. The last being two weeks ago. I have been somewhat half or partially blind. I am sure some of you thought I was blind much of the time anyway. Given with what I have written at Angry Bear. I am done with the surgeries. I can read the computer screen without glasses.

Thank you for your patience.

Bill