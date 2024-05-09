Been In and Out of Angry Bear
And somewhat blind. Several months ago, I had an operation on my one eye to fix the retina. My eye surgeon and doctor was Derek Kunimoto. I was happy to have him as I know how thorough the Japanese can be having worked with them for years. I was Kunimoto-San’s last surgical patient. As he left and I was half doped up, I called out his name and he said “Yes.” I said “thank you.”
WE had some good conversation about Asia and Japan.
I have had three more operations afterwards on both eyes. The last being two weeks ago. I have been somewhat half or partially blind. I am sure some of you thought I was blind much of the time anyway. Given with what I have written at Angry Bear. I am done with the surgeries. I can read the computer screen without glasses.
Thank you for your patience.
Bill
I think you’ve done a remarkable of coping, compensating, moving on
I don’t think I’ll see the same success (pun intended). Light comes in but I don’t think I’ll ever see out my right eye again ~ certainly never again squint down the barrel of a rifle
Semper Fi …
Ten Bears:
If you are on Medicare, I would look into it. You may be surprised. I am one of the lucky ones who has Supplemental insurance and access to the VA. My other issues are more than likely caused by Camp Lejeune water. I was in and out of Lejeune for nine months of two years going back and forth to Cuba. The rest of the time then, I was at Lejeune drinking and bathing in its water. Pre-two years I was elsewhere.
The VA coverage just started this year. I was ignored up till now.
Except for chasing prisoners my last six months, My time waiting to get out was not so bad. I was an E5 then. No one screwed with me and I had money till the end of the month.
They promised me the world at the end. Everyone in the Bn talked to me. I was ready to go to NYC to see about a girl 53 years ago.