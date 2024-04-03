Tobacco without smoking

Joel Eissenberg | April 3, 2024 12:18 pm



When I was in college, I took up pipe smoking. I particularly enjoyed Turkish Latakia tobacco, smoked through a long-stemmed church warden clay pipe. But shortly after I got married, my wife told me to stop.Smoking is a particularly dangerous nicotine delivery system. Nowadays, there is vaping, which some see as safer. It may well be, but “safer” isn’t the same as “safe.”“People who self-reported ever having used electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) were 19% more likely to develop heart failure within 45 months than those who reportedly never did (adjusted HR 1.19, 95% CI 1.06-1.35). This was not affected by factors such as patient age, patient sex, and cigarette smoking . . .”Also too, smokeless tobacco is seen as a safe substitute:“A relatively new nicotine product with a tobacco-free and smokeless design has drawn in a wave of new users in just the past year: oral nicotine pouches that sit at the gums and are nearly undetectable when in use.“The leading brand Zyn, introduced in the United States in 2014, shipped 350 million cans, about 15 pouches per can, in 2023 — a 62% increase compared with the previous year, Philip Morris International announced in February.“While the product is aimed at adults who already use nicotine, some health professionals and researchers are worried the attention could attract an influx of brand-new users, especially among younger people.”Exploiting addiction is good business, if not good health.