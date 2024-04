Joel Eissenberg | April 21, 2024 12:02 pm



Look, Mike Johnson is a right-wing Christianist theocrat, but he did the right thing on Ukraine aid. I get it. This was partly a power play on his part to show that he, and not MTG, is in control of the House. And if the deal was that Democrats will vote against a motion to vacate in return, I’m OK with that transaction.