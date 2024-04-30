2024 Election Life and Death Game Theory: Post- Conventions (full text)

Ken Houghton | April 30, 2024 7:30 am



This is the easiest one. No possibility of changes. It’s Biden/Harris v. Trump/Sycophant.

For Biden, the alternative is clear: the race would be between Kamala Harris and DJT. Credit where due: Biden has reconfirmed on multiple occasions that he does not intend to replace Harris with Sherrod Brown the Mythical Generic Democrat with No Baggage, or even the fifth columnist whose every peccadillo is known to the opposing party (G.N.)

As of this writing, DJT has not chosen a running mate. There has been much scuttlebutt about SD Governor Kristi Noem or Representative Elise Stefanik (R-NY), but nothing is certain save that he will choose someone who he believes benefits him the most. Which is usually a white male.

We know from previous research that there is a set of people (~8%) who will not vote for a female candidate for President. There is another set who will not vote for a Black candidate. There are others who won’t vote for an indicted felon or someone assisting a genocidal maniac, but no one cares about the latter and the size of the former is indeterminate; working assumption is that most of them will vote for the Republican candidate. Idiotic assumption being made by Democratic Party apparatchiks is that they are persuadable, so you can basically assume Biden’s alleged monetary advantage will be pissed away trying to persuade them to vote.

So, assuming Joseph Robinette Biden dies, Kamala Harris becomes DJT’s opponent. The changes are: