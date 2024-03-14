Gaza on the Brink of Famine
The Atlantic, Alan Taylor
The United Nations is warning that famine in Gaza is “almost inevitable.” Palestinians living in Gaza are struggling with extreme shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. Several countries, including Jordan, France, Egypt, the U.S., the United Arab Emirates, and now Germany, are coordinating airdrops of humanitarian aid to help alleviate the crisis, and the U.S. military is working to a build a temporary port on Gaza’s coastline to bring in additional aid. Critics have pointed out that airdrops and a temporary pier are insufficient, dangerous, and haphazard operations compared with ensuring a steady and reliable supply of aid delivered by trucks, which might be achieved by a cease-fire agreement. Gathered below are recent images from the growing crisis in the Gaza Strip.
You figure out what to say. I believe it is time for Israel to stop.
Biden should use U.S. aid and weapons resupply as leverage to get Gaza humanitarian relief and to halt the indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas, but he won’t. It’s a blind spot.
@Jack,
I don’t think Biden has much leverage with weapons shipments. He can stipulate how the ones we ship can be used, but Israel can make the weapons it needs in house.
Perhaps but they do seem to rely on our shipments. I don’t know why we don’t let them do it on their own if they can.
oh, boy, here i go again
first, I think Biden has been trying to moderate the Israeli reponse. maybe proving weapons is the only leverage he has. i can think of no reason America would have to encourage more hate in the middle east. what history i have read seems to me to bear me out, unless you think it is all lies.
second, before the latest Hamas terror attack you might have convinced me that Netanyahu was a bad guy. But first and least, when I have heard Netanyahu talk about defending Israel he has made sense to me. That does not mean I agree with the present stage of Israel response to Hamas. But
third: Israel’s response to Hamas is pure, deep, human nature. And you would respond the same if you were hurt and you had power to reply. “Humanitarian values” are a new thing under the sun and a very hard sell to people who have been attacked or feel threatened. Call it racism if you want, Israel did not invent it. Neither did America. It’s been with us a long time.
As far as I know the first person to point out that it was self defeating was someone you don’t want to hear about. Neither did his countymen. It’s been a long time coming. Advocate it. Practice it. But don’t be surprised when you “demand” it, and the other guy says, wait until i kill this guy who attacked my kids.
