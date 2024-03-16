Fixing Social Security
If nothing is done, the Social Security Trust Fund is currently projected to run out in about 2033. At that point, projected benefits will fall by about 20%.
The Boston Globe has an opinion piece about the coming Social Security crisis/crunch. It talks about how Canada deals with the problem. I have a subscription and so don’t know if the link below is paywalled, but here are the nut grafs:
“Mechanically it works as follows. Every three years, Canada’s Chief Actuary estimates the minimum contribution rate required to finance benefits over 75 years. If this required rate exceeds the current rate — and if policy makers cannot agree on a fix — the backstop kicks in. Contribution rates are then automatically increased by 50 percent of the difference between the legislated and the required rate; and current benefit payouts are frozen until the next actuarial report. This automatic approach works because it gives lawmakers a chance to act to improve the long-term sustainability of the system but provides a fallback mechanism if they do not do so on a timely basis.
“The United States doesn’t have to adopt the specifics of the Canadian backstop mechanism, but including some automatic adjustment in the face of inaction would improve confidence in the long-term stability of our Social Security program.”
Is this ideal? No, of course not. It’s just better than “nothing.” And “nothing” is currently what we’re on course for here.
Fixing Social Security
The Boston Globe has an opinion piece about the coming Social Security crisis/crunch. It talks about how Canada deals with the problem. I have a subscription and so don’t know if the link below is paywalled, but here are the nut grafs:
“Mechanically it works as follows. Every three years, Canada’s Chief Actuary estimates the minimum contribution rate required to finance benefits over 75 years. If this required rate exceeds the current rate — and if policy makers cannot agree on a fix — the backstop kicks in. Contribution rates are then automatically increased by 50 percent of the difference between the legislated and the required rate; and current benefit payouts are frozen until the next actuarial report. This automatic approach works because it gives lawmakers a chance to act to improve the long-term sustainability of the system but provides a fallback mechanism if they do not do so on a timely basis.
“The United States doesn’t have to adopt the specifics of the Canadian backstop mechanism, but including some automatic adjustment in the face of inaction would improve confidence in the long-term stability of our Social Security program.”
Is this ideal? No, of course not. It’s just better than “nothing.” And “nothing” is currently what we’re on course for here.
Fixing Social Security
Here’s the easiest solution: lift the cap. It’s way past due that the wealthy pay their share.
There are evil forces afoot that would love to see SS and Medicare crumble to pieces so all of that money can go to the market or private insurance. You will always hear that SS is “insolvent.” That’s so when they come up with a plan to chip away at it, it sounds reasonable. Don’t fall for it. SS was set up to handle fluctuating workers vs retirees ratios.
SS was “not to be touched.” Almost every president since Reagan chipped away at SS benefits. Reagan raised the retirement age from 65 to 67, and allowed taxation of SS benefits. Clinton increased the amount that could be taxed. Barry reduced SS drug benefits for the middle class to help fund Obamacare. If anything both SS and Medicare should be expanded, and they can easily with the right willpower in congress, but we’ll likely never see that.
Apparently giving billions of dollars on pointless wars is the right thing to do, got it. We can’t take care of grandpa and grandma now can we?
Since the Wealthiest have mostly untaxed ‘income’, or funds available to them far in excess of their reported taxable income, they really could afford higher FICA payments.
When they eventually begin to receive benefits, such benefits will definitely be taxed as income anyway.
So what if they’re already paying 40% of US tax revenue? They can afford much more.
Here, https://www.ssa.gov/history/thismonth8.html, is a list of changes to SS since its inception. I see the 1981 changes during Reagan. Not the others you mention.
I think raising the cap is a bad idea. I know it is not enough to cover the shortfall.
Having the people (as cohorts) pay for the increases caused by the fact that they are living longer is the easiest solution.
The Boston Globe also ran a piece 12 years ago on how to fix S/S, by James Roosevelt III.
Nothing came of that, but it also mentioned the Trust Fund running out in 2033.
Our huge neighbor to the north has a poulation somewhat less than 10% or ours and less than 10% of our GDP, but we could probably learn from them.