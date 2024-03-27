Alternate Ports for Shipments

Angry Bear | March 27, 2024 7:00 am



Suddenly everyone is an expert on Shipping and Supply Chain. Considering we had issues in Long Beach and Los Angeles, management did not resolve the issue, I understand they are unionized. You pay them and solve the issues. Instead, Biden has to step-in and schedules overtime. You get the product to the customer. Los Angeles is the busiest port and then New York/New Jersey.

One ship crashes into a Baltimore bridge and we have expectations of more and major national shortages. Wrong conclusion. There are other ports and it may cost more in the short term. I do not expect it to be $10 to $12 thousand a container, which is abuse.

Things happen and you have to have contingency solutions in place. There has to be contingency plans (redundant, yes I know). That is Supply Chain Planning besides production and inventory. Has that much changed since I left the supply chain industry? I think they got lazy and did not plan contingencies in case of a catastrophe. You get the product to the customer and eat the cost due to an inefficiency.

Container Ship – Dali

I would sure like to know how the engines shut off. That is going to be interesting to learn.

Ships carrying cars or trucks are called Ro-Ros. The cars or vehicles are driven on to the ship’s layers of decks and parked (see image) Those ships carry hundreds of vehicles.

“Pure Car carriers (PCC) /Pure Car Truck Carriers (PCTC)have a box-like framework, with the arrangement of ramps to load and unload the cargo.

Ro-Ros for cars, etc.

The pure car carrier is used to transport only cars whereas PCTC is used to transport all types of vehicles. Where can a RoRo dock? “North America’s busiest RO/RO motor vehicle seaports,” Panethos

These consists of a quarter ramp in a stern, 2 ramps on both the sides, covered internal ramps and hostable decks are used to transfer the cars into multi-level decks. Vehicles drive directly into the ship and via internal ramp system to various decks.”

There are other shipping variations discuss at the link also. As far as ports? There are other east coast ports too. It may be more difficult to handle the vehicles. I would think there would be alternative docking and unloading facilities. See link for Ro Ro ports.

Back to Supply Chain issues? This is just like manufacturing. If you do not know how the part is made (stations, lead times, labor, etc.), it is hard to plan it. It is even worse when a catastrophe occurs.

Dayen on TAP: The Ever-Present Threat of Supply Shocks, (bluelena.io)